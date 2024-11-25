What was Kevin Samuels' net worth when he died? His life and times

Kevin Samuels was an image consultant, YouTuber, and social media personality from the United States. He rose to fame in 2020 through his YouTube and Instagram live streams. Samuels often addressed modern society, gender, and relationship matters. What was Kevin Samuels' net worth when he died?

Kevin Samuels started his career in consultancy in 2013. He later started a YouTube channel, gaining a substantial following. The digital was also active on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Profile summary

Real name Kevin Roshon Samuels Gender Male Date of birth 13 March 1965 Age 56 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′2″ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beverly Samuels-Burch Marital status Divorced Children 1 School Millwood High School University University of Oklahoma Profession Image consultant, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $4 million YouTube @byKevinSamuels Instagram @kevinrsamuels

What was Kevin Samuels' net worth when he died?

According to The Sun, Market Realist, Almost Fearless, and similar sources, the American YouTuber was allegedly worth $4 million. His primary source of income was his popular image consulting business and his social media ventures.

Samuels reportedly used to charge a fee of $10,000 for one consulting session. The image consultant was well-known for his fleet of posh cars, including:

Lamborghini Urus

BMW 5-Series Sedan

Mini Cooper

Mercedes AMG G-63

Tesla Model X

Kevin Samuels' background

The social media personality was born on 13 March 1969 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Samuels' mother is Beverly Samuels-Burch.

Kevin Samuels attended Millwood High School. He joined the University of Oklahoma, where he studied chemical engineering. However, Kevin did not graduate because he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma cancer at 21.

Career

Kevin Samuels was an image consultant, Youtuber and social media personality. He started his career in the marketing industry when he became the business development manager at an Office Depot store. He then moved to SuperMedia, where he worked as an internet sales representative before joining Yellow Pages as a marketing agent.

At the Yellow Pages office, he realised he was interested in fashion and style. This prompted him to start an image consulting firm in 2013. Samuels also had a showroom called Life & Style by Kevin Samuels in Los Angeles, California, United States. He offered his clients life and fashion advice.

In addition to consultancy, Kevin Samuels was a YouTuber. He opened his YouTube channel on 20 May 2015 and has accumulated 1.86 million subscribers as of this writing. His Instagram account has a substantial following of 1.1 million.

What was Kevin Samuels' cause of death?

According to NBC News, the social media personality died of hypertension on 5 May 2022 in his apartment in Atlanta, Georgia. He complained of chest pain before collapsing, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Kevin's funeral occurred at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

Who is Kevin Samuels' wife?

Kevin Samuels did not have a wife at the time of his death. However, he was previously married twice—the marriages ended in divorce.

Little is known about Samules' ex-wives, but his first wife was his high school sweetheart. The two shared a daughter who was born in the early 2000s. The couple divorced one year after marriage.

The internet personality got married again seven years after his first marriage ended. Samuels and his second wife stayed together for three years before parting ways.

FAQs

What did Kevin Samuels do for a living? He was an American image consultant, YouTuber, and social media personality. Where was Kevin Samuels from? He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, but lived in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. How much was Kevin Samuels making? The image consultant was making $10,000 per consultation session. How much was Kevin Samuels worth? According to The Sun, Market Realist, Almost Fearless and other similar sources, the American YouTuber was allegedly worth $4 million. Did Kevin Samuels have a degree? The American YouTuber never graduated after studying chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma as he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. How tall was Kevin Samuels? He was 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. What caused Kevin Samuels' death? The social media personality died of hypertension on 5 May 2022.

Kevin Samuels' net worth reflected his success in digital and consulting. His estimated net worth at the time of his death was $4 million. The image consultant, YouTuber, and social media personality passed away in 2022 from hypertension.

