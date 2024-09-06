What is the longest field goal ever? Top 15 impressive records

American football is one of the most loved games, with a massive following worldwide. One thing that draws people's attention is the field goals, which display the players' technical abilities, including power, precision, and composure. Football players have set and broken records for the longest field goals throughout the game's history. While the longest field goal is a remarkable achievement, other impressive attempts are worth acknowledging.

American football players (L-R) Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker, and Greg Zuerlein. Photo: Maddie Meyer, Patrick Smith, Ronald Martinez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Every player yearns to score a goal to help their team win, but some goals are out of the ordinary due to how they are executed. In American football, a field goal not only earns a team point but also displays prowess. As a result some of the greatest kickers in the NFL are known for the longest field goals in American football’s history.

What is the longest field goal in history?

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens holds the record for the longest-successful field goal in the NFL. While he is regarded as one the greatest kickers, others have attempted to break the record, coming close by a few yards. Here is a list of the longest field goals in NFL history.

Placekicker Length Date Game Justin Tucker 66 yards 26 September 2021 Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Matt Prater 64 yards 8 December 2013 Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans Tom Dempsey 63 yards 8 November 1970 New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions Jason Elam 63 yards 25 October 1998 Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Sebastian Janikowski 63 yards 12 September 2011 Oakland Raiders vs Denver Broncos David Akers 63 yards 9 September 2012 San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Graham Gano 63 yards 7 October 2018 Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Brett Maher 63 yards 20 October 2019 Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Stephen Gostkowski 62 yards 19 November 2017 New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders Harrison Butker 62 yards 16 October 2022 Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Matt Bryant 62 yards 22 October 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Brett Maher 62 yards 9 December 2018 Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Matt Prater 62 yards 19 September 2021 Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings Jake Elliott 61 yards 24 September 2017 Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Greg Zuerlein 61 yards 8 November 2015 St. Louis Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

1. Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: G Fiume

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Justin Tucker

: Justin Tucker Team : Baltimore Ravens

: Baltimore Ravens Game : Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions

: Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Date : 26 September 2021

: 26 September 2021 Distance: 66 yards (60 metres)

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens holds the record for the longest field goal. He kicked an incredible 66-yard field goal on 26 September 2021 while playing against the Detroit Lions. The field goal came at the last minute of the game, winning the match 19 - 17 and shattering the previous record.

American football player Tucker is regarded as one of the best placekickers in American football history. He started his NFL career in 2012, aged 23, when he joined the Baltimore Ravens after playing for the Texas Longhorns in college.

2. Matt Prater’s 64-yard field goal

Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Matt Prater

: Matt Prater Team : Denver Broncos

: Denver Broncos Game : Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans

: Denver Broncos vs Tennessee Titans Date : 8 December 2013

: 8 December 2013 Distance: 64 yards (59 metres)

American football placekicker Matt Prater held the record for the longest field in the NFL until Justin Tucker’s record-breaking field goal in September 2021.

During the Denver Broncos game against the Tennessee Titans on 8 December 2013 at Denver’s Mile High Stadium, Matt Prater kicked a 64-yard field goal. The goal came towards the end of the first half, and ultimately, the Denver Broncos won the game 51–28.

3. Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard field goal

Tom Dempsey of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a field goal during an NFL football game at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Tom Dempsey

: Tom Dempsey Team : New Orleans Saints

: New Orleans Saints Game : New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions

: New Orleans Saints vs Detroit Lions Date : 8 November 1970

: 8 November 1970 Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

New Orleans Saints Tom Dempsey kicked a 63-yard field goal in the dying minutes of their game against the Detroit Lions on 8 November 1970. The match-winning field goal broke the previous record of 53 yards.

The field goal was impressive not only because of the distance but also because he achieved it despite being physically challenged. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers, and Buffalo Bills. Tom on 4 April 2020 at the age of 75.

4. Jason Elam’s 63-yard field goal

Jason Elam of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before play against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Al Messerschmidt

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Jason Elam

: Jason Elam Team : Denver Broncos

: Denver Broncos Game : Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

: Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date : 25 October 1998

: 25 October 1998 Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

Jason Elam tied Tom Dempsey’s long-standing 63-yard record in 1998 while playing for the Denver Broncos. Elam’s kick came in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was made in the first half. The record-tying field goal demonstrated Elam's impressive range and accuracy, and he remains one of the most reliable kickers in NFL history.

5. Sebastian Janikowski’s 63-yard field goal

Sebastian Janikowski before the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo: Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Sebastian Janikowski

: Sebastian Janikowski Team : Oakland Raiders

: Oakland Raiders Game : Oakland Raiders vs Denver Broncos

: Oakland Raiders vs Denver Broncos Date : 12 September 2011

: 12 September 2011 Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

Known for his powerful leg, Sebastian Janikowski matched the 63-yard record in 2011 while playing for the Oakland Raiders. Janikowski’s kick against the Denver Broncos showcased his incredible leg strength. His 63-yard field goal tied the NFL record and proved why he was one of the most feared kickers in the league during his career.

The Polish-American placekicker started his career in 2000. He played for the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks until his retirement.

6. David Akers’ 63-yard field goal

David Akers of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : David Akers

: David Akers Team : San Francisco 49ers

: San Francisco 49ers Game : San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

: San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Date : 9 September 2012

: 9 September 2012 Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

David Akers tied the 63-yard record in 2012 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. His kick came against the Green Bay Packers in a game at Lambeau Field. What made Akers’ field goal particularly remarkable was that it bounced off the crossbar before going through, adding to the drama and excitement of the moment.

7. Graham Gano’s 63-yard field goal

Graham Gano of the New York Giants on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Graham Gano

: Graham Gano Team : Carolina Panthers

: Carolina Panthers Game : Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants

: Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Date : 7 October 2018

: 7 October 2018 Distance: Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

Graham Gano joined the elite group of kickers to make a 63-yard field goal in 2018 while playing for the Carolina Panthers. His kick against the New York Giants was a game-winning field goal that secured a 33-31 victory for the Panthers. Gano’s kick was crucial because it came in the game's final seconds.

The NFL player plays for the New Giants, which he joined the leaugue in 2020. At the start of his career in 2009, he played for the Washington Redskins before joining the Carolina Panthers, where he spent seven seasons.

8. Brett Maher’s 63-yard field goal

Brett Maher of the Los Angeles Rams watches a field goal during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Brett Maher

: Brett Maher Team : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys Game : Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Date : 20 October 2019

: 20 October 2019 Distance: Distance: 63 yards (58 metres)

While playing the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles at the AT&T Stadium on 20 October 2019, Brett Maher made an impressive 63-yard field goal at the end of the first half. The goal was a beautiful display of leg power and set the record for the longest field goal in Cowboys' history. He also became the first-ever NFL kicker to make three field goals of 60 yards or more in his career.

9. Stephen Gostkowski’s 62-yard field goal

Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Stephen Gostkowski

: Stephen Gostkowski Team : New England Patriots

: New England Patriots Game : New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders

: New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders Date : 19 November 2017

: 19 November 2017 Distance: 62 yards (57 metres)

Stephen Gostkowski, a longtime kicker for the New England Patriots, made a 62-yard field goal in 2017 against the Oakland Raiders. This field goal, made in Mexico City during an NFL international series game, was the longest in Gostkowski’s career and one of the longest in NFL history.

The former football star spent 15 seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2020. He started playing professional football when he was 22 for the New England Patriots, where he played for 14 seasons before joining the Tennessee Titans.

10. Harrison Butker’s 62-yard field goal

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Kansas City Chiefs media availability at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Harrison Butker

: Harrison Butker Team : Kansas City Chiefs

: Kansas City Chiefs Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills Date : 16 October 2022

: 16 October 2022 Distance: 62 yards (57 metres)

On 16 October 2022, during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker made an incredible 62-yard field goal. The goal, scored in overtime, became the Kansas City Chiefs’ longest field goal and secured them a 23-20 victory.

After playing college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, he made his NFL debut in 2017 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has spent seven seasons with the team.

11. Matt Bryant’s 62-yard field goal

Matt Bryant of the Atlanta Falcons watches from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Matt Bryant

: Matt Bryant Team : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game : Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles Date : 22 October 2022

: 22 October 2022 Distance: 62 yards (57 metres)

Matt Bryant of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a 62-yard field goal in 2006 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryant’s kick was a franchise record then and helped secure a win for the Buccaneers. His 62-yard field goal demonstrated his strong leg and accuracy, earning him a place among the NFL’s top kickers.

12. Brett Maher’s 62-yard field goal

Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Brett Maher

: Brett Maher Team : Dallas Cowboys

: Dallas Cowboys Game : Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets

: Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets Date : 9 December 2018, 13 October 2019

: 9 December 2018, 13 October 2019 Distance: 62 yards (57 metres)

Brett Maher is one of the best placekickers in the NFL. While playing for the Dallas Cowboys, he scored two 62-yard field goals that have been featured among the longest in the history of American football.

On 9 December 2018, while playing for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles, he made a 62-yard field goal that helped cement the Cowboys' much-needed win. He made a similar kick at the end of the first half during the Dallas Cowboys’ match against the New York Jets on 13 October 2019.

13. Matt Prater’s 62-yard field goal

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game. Photo: Amy Lemus

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Matt Prater

: Matt Prater Team : Arizona Cardinals

: Arizona Cardinals Game : Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys

: Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys Date : 19 September 2021, 24 September 2023

: 19 September 2021, 24 September 2023 Distance: 62 yards (57 metres)

After his impressive 64-yard field goal with the Denver Broncos in 2013, Matt Prater has continued showing incredible strength and precision. While playing for the Arizona Cardinals on 19 September 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium, the footballer kicked a 62-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He did it again on 24 September 2023 in the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

14. Jake Elliott’s 61-yard field goal

Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Jake Elliott

: Jake Elliott Team : Philadelphia Eagles

: Philadelphia Eagles Game : Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants

: Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Date : 24 September 2017

: 24 September 2017 Distance: 61 yards (56 metres)

Jake Elliott, a rookie kicker for the Philadelphia Eagles, made a 61-yard field goal in 2017 against the New York Giants. This kick not only helped the Eagles win but also set a record for the longest field goal made by a rookie in NFL history. Elliott’s 61-yard field goal was a remarkable achievement that showcased his potential as a top kicker in the league.

Jake Elliot played his college football for the Memphis Tigers. In 2017, the placekicker signed for the Philadelphia Eagles, marking his journey in the NFL.

15. Greg Zuerlein’s 61-yard field goal

Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets during the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Photo: Rich Schultz

Source: Getty Images

Kicker : Greg Zuerlein

: Greg Zuerlein Team : St. Louis Rams

: St. Louis Rams Game : St. Louis Rams vs Minnesota Vikings

: St. Louis Rams vs Minnesota Vikings Date : 8 November 2015

: 8 November 2015 Distance: 61 yards (56 metres)

Nicknamed Greg the Leg for his powerful kicks, Greg Zuerlein made a 61-yard field goal for the St. Louis Rams in 2015. Zuerlein’s kick was one of the longest in the league that year and demonstrated his impressive range. His 61-yard field goal was a testament to his skill as a kicker and his ability to perform under pressure.

Who holds the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history?

Kansas Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker holds the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. He kick a 57-yard field goal in their game against the San Francisco 49ers on 11 February 2024 in the Super Bowl LVIII.

What is the shortest field goal possible?

The shortest field goal possible is 17 yards. This can be explained by the 10 yards of the end zone and the standard seven yards that the holder lines up behind the line of scrimmage.

Anybody can kick a field goal in American football, but you must display strength, precision, and mental fortitude to stand out and be counted among the best kickers. The above list of the longest field goals shows the incredible talent of American football placekickers.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the best midfielders in the world. Football is a team game that requires the coordination of all players to win. While every player’s role is essential, midfielders stand out due to their ability to control the game.

Some footballers have become midfield maestros and are regarded as the best. Want to know some of the best midfielders in football? Check out this article to see the ranking of top midfielders.

Source: Legit.ng