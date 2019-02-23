Agbani Darego's biography: what is the former Miss World winner doing now?

Agbani Darego is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who gained international recognition for her achievements in the world of fashion and beauty. Agbani Darego made history in 2001 by becoming the first native African to win the Miss World pageant.

Photo of crowned Miss Nigeria, Agbani Darego, taken 16 November 2001 in Sun City. Photo: Yoav Lemmer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Agbani Darego's victory in the Miss World competition brought her significant fame and made her a prominent figure in the modelling and beauty industry. She has worked with several well-known fashion brands and designers. Here are Agbani Darego's pictures and more about her life.

Profile summary

Full name Agbani Asennite Darego Gender Female Date of birth 22 December 1982 Age 40 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 138 lbs (63 kgs) Body measurements 32-23-35 inches (81-58- 88 cm) Hair color Black Eye color Brown Mother Inaewo Darego Father Asenite Sikibo Darego Siblings 7 Marital status Married Spouse Ishaya Danjuma Children 2 School Bereton Montessori Nursery and Primary School, Federal Government Girls' College University New York University and the University of Port Harcourt Profession Model and Entrepreneur Net worth $3.7 Million Instagram @agbanidarego

Agbani Darego's biography

The full name of this Nigerian beauty is Agbani Asenite Darego. She was born in Lagos on 22 December 1982. She is the sixth child among the eight children in her family.

Her father was a customs official, while her mother had a fashion store and was also into rice trading. When Agbani was 10, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, and two years later, she passed away.

Agbani Darego's education background

Agbani attended Bereton Montessori Nursery and Primary School. After she completed Federal Government Girls' College, she studied computer science and math at the University of Port Harcourt. She joined New York University to study Psychology.

Career

Agbani Darego started modelling as a teenager; her first step in modelling was participating in the M-Net Face of Africa contest. Being a student, she took part in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria competition in 2001 and won.

She was the first and only African to win the Miss World beauty contest to date and succeeded the famous Indian beauty, Priyanka Chopra.

She was a jury member in various international beauty competitions: Miss England 2002, Elite Model Look Nigeria 2012, and Miss World 2014.

She debuted her style and fashion reality show Stylogenic on Nigerian television in 2010, and three years later, she introduced her denim line, AD by Agbani Darego, which comprises jeans, dresses, sunglasses and bags.

How old was Agbani Darego when she won Miss World?

Agbani was 18 years old when she won Miss World. The 51st Miss World pageant competition was held on 16 November 2001 in Sun City, South Africa. In the competition, Agbani Darego won a cash prize of $100,000 plus gifts valued at $150,000.

Who is Agbani Darego's husband?

Agbani is married to Ishaya Danjuma. He is the son of Theophilus Danjuma, a Nigerian multimillionaire, politician, and philanthropist.

The couple dated for some time, and on 8 April 2017, they had a luxurious wedding in Marrakech, Morocco. The son of Agbani Darego was born in September 2018, while their daughter was born in December 2020.

How tall is Agbani Darego?

Agbani Darego's height is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres), and she weighs 138 pounds (63 kilograms). Agbani has black hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 32-23-35 inches (81-58- 88 centimeters).

Quick facts about Agbani Darego

Her shoe size is 9.5 (US).

She loves to travel.

In 2001, Darego was crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

She was the second black model after Vanessa Williams to sign a three-year contract with the beauty brand L'Oréal.

Agbani Darego is a Nigerian beauty queen and model. Her achievements have inspired many young women in Nigeria and Africa to pursue careers in modelling and the fashion industry.

