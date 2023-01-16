Stranger Things is an American science fiction TV series streaming exclusively on Netflix. The series centres around the residents of a small town, Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. The characters on the show not only entertain but also educate their viewers with great quotes and sayings. Discover some of the best Stranger Things quotes from your favourite characters here.

Stranger Things television show has received multiple awards and nominations thanks to its talented cast. These characters have attracted record viewership on the streaming platform. Enjoy reading some of the best Stranger Things quotes courtesy of your favourite characters.

Stranger things quotes from your best characters

Stranger Things is full of amazing characters that everyone loves so much. Below are some quotes from Stranger Things to look out for.

Mornings are for coffee and contemplation. — Jim Hopper

Nobody normally ever accomplished anything meaningful in this world. — Jonathan Byers

You know, out of all of my brother's friends, you're my favourite. You've always been my favourite. — Nancy Wheeler

This is not yours to fix alone. You act like you're alone in the world, but you're not. You're not alone. — Joyce Byers

Science is neat, but I'm afraid it's not very forgiving. — Mr Clarke

Yeah, the real-world s*cks; deal with it like the rest of us. — Jonathan Byers

Once you open up that curiosity door, anything is. — Mr Clarke

Being a freak is the best. I'm a freak. — Jonathan Byers

If anyone asks where I am, I've left the country. — Mike

I'm going with my friends. I'm going home. — Eleven

It would be best if you didn't like things because people tell you you're supposed to. — Jonathan Byers

Why are you keeping this curiosity door locked? — Dustin

If we're both going crazy, we'll go crazy together, right? — Mike Wheeler

We're not even in the game; we're on the bench. — Mike Wheeler

If you believe in this story, finish it. — Mrs Wheeler

You're all so nerdy, it makes me physically ill. — Erica Sinclair

I am on a curiosity voyage and need my paddles to travel. — Dustin Henderson

People don't spend their lives trying to look at what's behind the curtain. They like the curtain. It provides them stability, comfort, and definition. — Murray Bauman

You keep trying things on until something feels like you. — Max

I didn't realize it was an honour to go trick-or-treating with you. — Max Mayfield

I don't like most people. He's in the vast majority. — Jonathan Byers

When I become rich and famous for this one day, don't come crawling back, saying, "Oh, my God, Dustin, I'm so sorry for being mean to you back in 8th grade". — Dustin Henderson

There's nothing simple about it. Nothing simple about anything you've told me. — Murray Bauman

Make mistakes, learn from them, and when life hurts you, because it will, remember the hurt. The hurt is good. It means you're out of that cave. — Jim Hopper

Use the shampoo and conditioner, and when your hair's damp, not wet, okay? — Steve Harrington

Ask for forgiveness, not permission. — Nancy

Something's coming—something hungry for blood. A shadow grows on the wall behind you, swallowing you in darkness. It is almost here. — Mike Wheeler

Okay, I'm warning you right now; I have terrible coordination. It took me six months longer to walk than all the other babies. — Robin Buckley

Do four puffs of Farrah Fawcett spray. Yeah, Farrah Fawcett. — Steve Harrington

Hey, dingus, your children are here again. — Robin Buckley

First of all, it's a wrist rocket. — Lucas Sinclair

Best Stranger Things quotes

Stranger Things is a show that people of all ages love. Here are the best quotes from Stranger Things you can share with friends and family.

Friends don't lie. — Eleven

Nothing is going to go back to the way that it was. Not really. But it'll get better. In time. — Jim Hopper

Mike, don't stop, okay? You're the heart. Okay? Remember that. You're the heart. Will Byers – The Piggyback

Ahoy, ladies. Didn't see you there. Would you like to set sail on this ocean of flavour with me? — Steve Harrington

Will wanted me to give him some space, so I’m giving him a few feet. —Joyce Byers

If you don't mind, keep the door open three inches for the sake of your poor old dad. — Jim Hopper

I didn't run away this time, right? — Eddie Munson

You can do anything. You can fly. You can move mountains. I believe that; I really do. — Mike Wheeler

Dude, you did it! You won a fight! — Dustin Henderson

No, El, you're not the monster. You saved me. Do you understand? You saved me. — Mike Wheeler

When you're different, sometimes you feel like a mistake. But you make her feel like she's not a mistake at all. Like she's better for being different. — Will Byers

You're just not nimble enough, but you'll get there someday. — Lucas Sinclair

I'm the monster. — Eleven

All living organisms develop defence mechanisms against attack. They adapt. They find some way to survive. — Sam Owens

There's more to life than stupid boys, you know. — Max Mayfield

I'm a fighter. I've killed. — Eleven

And you're, like, totally tubular. — Lucas Sinclair

It's called code shut-your-mouth. — Erica Sinclair

You're just jealous because I have another older male friend. — Dustin Henderson

She will not be able to resist these pearls. — Dustin Henderson

You can't have more than one best friend. — Dustin Henderson

You tell anyone I just told you that, and your behind is grass. — Steve Harrington

This thing has had Will long enough. Let's kill them. — Joyce Byers

She's our friend, and she's crazy. — Dustin Henderson

I asked if you wanted to be my friend. And you said yes. You said yes. It was the best thing I've ever done. — Mike Wheeler

I'm fine, okay? I mean, as fine as someone hurtling toward a gruesome death can be. — Max Mayfield

I love you on your good days and your bad days. I love you with your powers, without your powers. I love you for exactly who you are. You're my superhero. — Mike Wheeler

Now that you're out of high school, which means you're technically an adult, don't you think it's time you move on from primitive constructs such as popularity? — Dustin

Funny Stranger Things quotes

Stranger Things characters have a sense of humour and have given memorable lines that made the audience laugh and feel empowered. Here are some funny quotes from the show you will enjoy.

You can't spell America without Erica. — Erica Sinclair

How many children are you friends with? — Robin Buckley

Sometimes, your total obliviousness blows my mind. — Dustin Henderson

Only love makes you that crazy sweetheart and that d*mn stupid. — Florence

I'm stealthy, like a ninja. — Steve Harrington

I like boobies. You like boobies. It's boobies. — Steve Harrington

Son of a b*tch. You're no help at all; you know that? — Dustin Henderson

You're going to slay them dead. — Steve Harrington

Touch my b*tt; I don't care. — Dustin Henderson

You're now faced with the same choice, Jane: go back into hiding and hope they don't find you, or fight and face them again. — Kali Prasad

I may be a pretty sh*tty boyfriend, but I'm a pretty good babysitter. — Steve Harrington

Okay, it's official. I'm never having kids. — Dustin Henderson

Yeah? And I want a date with Bo Derek. We all want things. — Jim Hopper

Know who pauses Fast Times at 53 minutes, 5 seconds? People who like boobies. — Steve Harrington

Yeah, well, I thought you'd be kind of mean and scary too. In other news, flattery works for me. — Eddie Munson

I still highly recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on your pie. Oh, the fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny; hello? — Argyle

Maybe I'll just kill Mike. I'm the chief of police; I could cover it up. — Jim Hopper

This risotto is schmackin', dude. — Argyle

I keep telling him he needs to tame that jungle, but he claims the ladies dig it. — Dustin Henderson

I ain't no hero. I'm just a guy who knows how to find things. — Hopper

Do you know what this half-baked plan of yours sounds like to me? Child endangerment. — Erica Sinclair

Iconic Stranger Things lines

Stranger Things sayings are the most entertaining lines that people can enjoy with loved ones of all ages. Here are some amazing iconic Stranger Things lines of all the time.

Durable, deadly, and reliable. Hear me now; there will be no retreating from Eddie the Banished. — Eddie Munson

Creature bays wetly. — Demogorgon

We're talking about the destruction of our world as we know it. — Lucas Sinclair

I could try sticking together at a different house for a change. — Ted Wheeler

I don't know you that well, kiddo, but I'm betting the fate of the planet that you're one of the good ones. — Dr Sam Owens

My fingers are like arrows. My arms are like iron. My feet are like spears. Resist, and I'll end you. — Murray Bauman

And you know what happens when you disobey me. I break things. — Billy Hargrove

Has it ever occurred to you that we don't want to be popular? — Mike Wheeler

It's forced conforming. That's what's killing the kids. That's the real monster. — Eddie Munson

I have to hand it to you, Commies, you're committed. — Murray Bauman

I'm going as a guy who hates parties. — Jonathan Byers

I need this phone two weeks in advance. And a pack of Camels. — Joyce Byers

If a small woman is small enough, she could fit behind a small tree. — Argyle

I haven't heard from you in a week, and now you want a mathematical equation that you should know to save the world. — Suzie Bingham

It's very metal what you did. That's all I'm saying. — Eddie Munson

And if you need to reach me again, don't. — Murray Bauman

The problem is, I still haven't heard what's in this for Erica. — Erica Sinclair

I never gave up on you. I called you every night. — Mike Wheeler

Emotions have been shared. Boundaries have been set. The order has been restored. Jim — Hopper

I can't believe I will die in a secret Russian base with Steve, The Hair Harrington. — Robin Buckley

Stranger Things is a popular television series that premiered on Netflix in 2016. The show has grown a considerable fan base since then. Its cast has some of the funniest lines and memorable sayings that will go down in history. The above Stranger Things quotes from your favourite characters are the best to use in everyday life.

