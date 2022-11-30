Is Todd Chrisley gay? A dive into the TV star’s personal life

Todd Chrisley is an American reality TV star. He is famous for his show, Chrisley Knows Best. He and his family are known for their lavish lifestyle, family and Christian values. However, rumours about him being gay have circulated for years. So is Todd Chrisley gay?

Todd and his wife, Julie, were indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy and wire fraud. In June 2022, they were convicted for the crimes mentioned above, plus obstruction of justice. On 22 November 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in federal prison, respectively, for conspiracy to defraud banks.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Todd Chrisley Gender Male Date of birth 6 April 1969 Age 53 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Faye Father Gene Raymond Siblings 2 Brothers Derrick, Randy Relationship status Married Wife Julie Children 5 Profession Reality TV star, businessman, real estate mogul, social media personality Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @toddchrisley Twitter Facebook

Career

Todd is an entrepreneur and real estate mogul. He started as an investor in properties before he became a media personality. He worked with the Federal National Mortgage Association, colloquially known as Fannie Mae. His contract allowed him to flip houses on the verge of destruction and resell them profitably.

He started his real estate company, Chrisley & Company, which made asset management, retail, media and entertainment investments. Unfortunately, its subsidiary, Chrisley Asset Management, was significantly hit by the housing market crisis in 2008. The entrepreneur was left with a $30 million loan he had guaranteed but couldn't afford to pay, making him bankrupt.

Todd and his family started a reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. The series followed their family, including Todd's mother, covering their over-the-top drama and lavish lifestyle. Since he became a reality TV star, the entrepreneur and his family have also earned money from advertising partnerships, brand endorsements and public appearances.

Following Todd and Julie's sentence to federal prison, Chrisley Knows Best has been cancelled. The spin-offs, Growing Up Chrisley, based on Savannah and Chase Chrisley, and Love Limo have also reportedly been cancelled.

Is Todd Chrisley gay?

Despite numerous rumours, Todd maintains that he is not gay. He has five children from two marriages to women. Addressing the stories about his sexuality, Todd said there would be no coming out of the closet.

He mentioned that he has no problem with gay people. The reality TV star said he understood why the public interpreted his flamboyant personality and his love for fashion as being gay. He added that he was flattered that both men and women found him attractive.

Does Todd Chrisley have boyfriend?

Rumours about the reality TV star have alleged that he had a boyfriend. However, there is no proof of such allegations, and he has denied them vehemently. Todd has been married to his wife Julie for 26 years. The couple has three children together: Chase, Savannah and Grayson.

Todd was previously married to Teresa Terry from 1989 to 1996. The two got married when Terry fell pregnant at 18. Their seven-year marriage resulted in two children, Lindsie and Kyle.

The two got divorced in 1996. According to Terry, Todd got abusive and controlling during their marriage. She allegedly left him following an incident of domestic violence in 1994. They had a court battle over custody of their kids, which ran simultaneously with their divorce proceedings. Both were finalised in 1996, and they were granted joint custody of their children.

Does Todd Chrisley have a gay lover?

The TV personality's former business partner claimed he was Todd Chrisley's gay lover. Testifying during the trial, Mark Braddock contended that he had had a sexual relationship with the American entrepreneur.

Mark Braddock and Todd Chrisley worked at Chrisley Asset Management (CAM). Braddock revealed in his testimony that they had an affair in the early 2000s before he became a CAM employee. Todd Chrisley's affair allegedly lasted a year before they broke it off, switching their relationship to a business association and a "brotherhood". Both Todd and Mark were married throughout their alleged affair.

Their friendship turned sour in 2012 when Todd fired Braddock and threatened to turn him in to the police for theft. Feeling scorned, Braddock reported Todd to the FBI for a long list of financial crimes. During the trial, he testified that he had witnessed Todd's crimes and was a co-conspirator. He said they created fake documents to inflate the Chrisleys' net worth so they could secure big loans to fund their lavish lifestyle.

FAQs

Who is Todd Chrisley? He is an American reality TV personality, entrepreneur and real estate mogul. Did Todd Chrisley come out? No, he said there would be no coming out. While he was flattered that men and women found him attractive, he insisted that his flamboyant character is just his personality, not a sign that he's gay. Is Todd Chrisley bi? He has been adamant that he is straight despite rumours circulating for years. Who is Todd Chrisley's gay lover? His former business partner testified to having been his gay lover in the early 2000s. Mark Braddock and Todd Chrisley allegedly had an affair for a year before it turned sour. Who is Todd Chrisley's first wife? The reality TV star was married to Teresa Terry from 1989 to 1996. What is Todd Chrisley's sentence? He has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for multiple financial crimes. Julie's sentence is seven years. Is Todd Chrisley gay? He has been rumoured to be gay for years. In 2022, his former business partner testified to being his alleged gay lover. However, Todd insists that he is not gay.

