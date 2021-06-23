Josh Brueckner’s biography: age, height, birthday, brother

Josh Brueckner is a professional MMA fighter, boxing instructor, and trainer from the United States. He is also a social media personality, and he co-runs a YouTube channel called Jatie Vlogs with his wife. What do you know about him?

MMA fighter Josh Brueckner and his wife Katie. Photo: @katiebrueckner

Source: Instagram

This handsome man has made a name for himself as an MMA fighter. He is now ranked ninth out of 26 active Michigan Pro middleweights. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Real name: Joshua Phillip Brueckner

Joshua Phillip Brueckner Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 11 April 1995

11 April 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2021)

26 years (as of 2021) Zodiac: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence: USA

USA Religion: Christianity

Christianity Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Profession: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Nickname: G.I.

G.I. Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Katie Betzing

Katie Betzing Siblings: Alex (brother)

Alex (brother) Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Height in feet: 6 ft 1 in

6 ft 1 in Height in centimetre: 185

185 Weight in kg: 77

77 Weight in lbs: 170

Josh Brueckner’s biography

The MMA fighter is from Detroit, Michigan, in the United States. His father is a businessman, and his mother is a housewife.

How old is Josh Brueckner?

Josh Brueckner’s birthday is on 11 April. He was born in 1995. As of 2021, Josh Brueckner’s age is 26 years.

Career

Josh Brueckner boxing pro debut won his fight and then proposed to his girlfriend Katie Betzing in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Josh got into sports after graduating from a local high school in Michigan. He began his professional career as a boxing instructor and personal trainer.

He later became involved in MMA fighting. He is now well-known as a Pro Middleweight MMA fighter who goes under the nickname is G.I.

What is Josh Brueckner’s net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the fighter’s net worth is guesstimated at $1 million. His primary source of income is his career as an MMA fighter. Aside from that, G.I. earns money from:

J80Fit, a sportswear company

Always Plug Merch clothing line

Jatie Beauty cosmetics brand

Did Josh Brueckner get married?

Yes, he did. The MMA fighter is now married to a YouTube star, Katie Betzing. Their fans refer to the couple as “Jatie.”

After winning his boxing pro-debut on 9 November 2019, G.I. proposed to Katie. Following that, they revealed that they had purchased a house and would be moving.

In March 2020, the couple announced on their YouTube channel, Jatie Vlogs, that they were ending their relationship. They later revealed that it was all part of a prank.

After their first anniversary, they got a dog and bought one more house. In February 2021, the two got engaged.

Their wedding took place in March 2021. Following that, they travelled to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

How long have Josh and Katie been together?

They started dating on 4 July 2018. G.I. and Katie dated for three years before getting married.

How did Katie and Josh meet?

Katie met Josh in 2018 in a gym. She met G.I. at a gym, and he agreed to be her personal trainer.

How tall is Josh Brueckner?

Josh Brueckner‘s height is 6 feet 1 inch, or 185 centimetres.

Josh Brueckner’s brother

The fighter has a brother named Alex, who is a YouTuber and social media influencer.

Josh and his brother Alex. Photo: @alexbrueckner1

Source: Instagram

Alex has his own YouTube channel and is best known for his hilarious pranks and challenge videos. In one of these videos, he admitted to being gay.

This came as a surprise to both his family and fans. The same year, he revealed that he had purchased a ring for his boyfriend, demonstrating the seriousness of his intention to start a family.

Josh Brueckner is continuing to build his professional career. He also enjoys spending time with his wife, Katie. They travel a lot and post a lot of pictures from their trips on social media.

READ ALSO: Kaylyn Slevin’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents, career

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Kaylyn Slevin. She is an American model, actress, and social media personality. She is best known for playing Beatrice in the film Chicken Girls.

Kaylyn has pursued a career as a model in addition to her acting career. She has won such titles as Miss Ventura County Teen and Miss Malibu Teen USA. How old is she now?

Source: Legit.ng