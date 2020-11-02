Lyric Ross’ bio: who is the actress that plays Deja on This Is Us?

Lyric Ross is an American actress and social media influencer from Illinois, United States. She is renowned for her role as Déjà Pearson in the hugely popular series This Is Us and Tameka in the 2018 film Canal Street. Lyric has had quite a decorated acting career despite her significantly young age and has appeared in several roles, both on film and television.

Lyric Ross attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Who is Lyric Ross? Here is a quick look at the renowned actress's personal and professional details.

Profile summary

Full name Lyric Nicole Ross Gender Female Date of birth September 30, 2003 Lyric Ross' age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Evergreen Park, Illinois, United States Current residence Evergreen Park, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements 34-24-33 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Single Father Stephen Ross Mother Brandi Smith Profession Actress, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @lyricnicoleross

Lyric Ross' bio

How old is Lyric Ross? The actress was born on September 30 2003, making her 19 years old as of 2022. She was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois, United States. Who are Lyric Ross' parents? Her mother is Brandi Smith, and her father is Stephen Ross. Brandi Smith and Lyric Ross are often seen together on the latter's Instagram posts.

Lyric attended James Hart School before enrolling in an Illinois school for her high school studies.

Career

Lyric Ross attends NBC's "This Is Us" Season 6 red carpet at Paramount Pictures Studios on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Lyric made her acting debut in 2015 when she was cast to play Lily in Sirens. She appeared in an episode titled All the Single Ladies. This was followed by a minor role in Chicago Fire. Her breakthrough in the acting industry came in 2017 when she was cast to play Déjà Pearson in the hit NBC series This Is Us.

Déjà is the troubled teen daughter of Randall Pearson and one of the main characters on the show. Lyric landed the role after the show's creator conducted a nationwide search for a suitable teenager to play Déjà. Lyric auditioned remotely and later got a call to meet the minds behind the hugely popular show.

Filmography

Here is a look at the films and TV series in which Lyric has appeared.

Film/TV show Year of release Role Ironheart 2023 Riri Williams' friend Wendell and Wild 2022 Kat (voice) The Class 2022 Casey This Is Us 2017-2022 Déjà Pearson Canal Street 2018 Tameka Rogers Park 2017 Ruby Untitled Lena Waithe Project 2016 Andrea Chicago Fire 2015 Girl Sirens 2015 Lily ACA Dreams Being Young Gifted & Black 2020 Self WGN Morning News 2019 Self

Joining the cast of Ironheart

Lyric Ross attends 51st NAACP Image Awards - non-televised Awards Dinner - arrivals on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

At the beginning of 2022, Lyric was named as part of the cast for Ironheart, whose release is slated for 2023. She joins Dominque Thorne and Anthony Ramos in the story. Dominque will play Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who builds her version of the Iron Man suit in a university dormitory.

Lyric will portray one of Dominque's friends in the film. This will be the very first Lyric Ross' Marvel role.

Is Lyric Ross in General Hospital?

No, she is not. General Hospital is an American daytime television soap opera, listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production.

Lyric Ross' nominations

Despite her short acting career, the young actress has already been nominated for various awards. Here is a quick look.

2018 Teen Choice Award for her role in This Is Us (nominated)

(nominated) 2019 BET Award (nominated)

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series This Is Us . (won)

. (won) 2019, 2020, and 2021 Image Awards for her role on This Is Us (nominated)

Net worth

According to Glamourpath, the renowned actress's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Body measurements

Lyric Ross walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Lyric is 5'3" (160 centimetres) tall and weighs 112 pounds (51 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measures 34-24-33 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Is Lyric Ross on social media?

Lyric has a verified Instagram account with more than 70k followers as of 2022. She is quite active on social media platforms and often posts photos of her family, work, travel, and stylish outfits.

Is Lyric Ross related to Diana Ross?

No, they are not. The two share a surname and are remarkably talented in the performing arts. This has led some people to speculate that they might be related. However, they are not even distantly related.

Who designed Lyric Ross' dress for the SAG Awards in 2019?

Lyric Ross made her SAG Awards debut in a fully pleated white dress that fanned out at the neckline. Stuart Weitzman designed the dress. She complemented the look with a set of Atelier Swarovski jewellery.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the renowned actress.

Besides acting, she is quite fond of learning math and science.

Her favourite makeup brand is Fenty Beauty.

Her favourite shows are Game of Thrones, Friends and True Detective.

and Her first major award was the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2019.

She is a self-declared fashionista and loves to experiment with various looks.

Travelling to various places in Europe is one of her biggest dreams.

Lyric Ross is undoubtedly one of the top up-and-coming actresses in the modern-day entertainment industry. Her acting prowess has already seen her land various roles in well-known films and television shows despite her significantly young age.

