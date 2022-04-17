Ghost Aydan’s biography: age, girlfriend, where is he from?

Ghost Aydan is an eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. He is well known for his skills as a builder in the famous battle royale game Fortnite.

The Twitch streamer posing for a photo in a black sweater. Photo: @aydanig

Source: Instagram

Ghost has a YouTube channel where he regularly posts his Fortnite gameplay videos and clips. The channel has over 1 million subscribers. In addition, he boasts a massive fan base on gaming platforms such as Twitch.

Profile summary

Full name: Aydan Memphis Conrad

Aydan Memphis Conrad Nickname: Ghost Aydan

Ghost Aydan Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 25 April 1999

25 April 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2022)

23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: North Ridgeville, Ohio, United States

North Ridgeville, Ohio, United States Current residence: Irvine, California, United States

Irvine, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Grey

Grey Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Danielle Sweets

Danielle Sweets Father: Justin

Justin Mother: Sydney

Sydney Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Twitch streamer, eSport gamer, social media influencer

Twitch streamer, eSport gamer, social media influencer Net worth: $200,000

$200,000 YouTube: Aydan

Aydan Instagram: @aydanig

@aydanig Twitch: @Aydan

@Aydan Twitter:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ghost Aydan's biography

Ghost posing for a photo with his fellow player. Photo: @aydanig

Source: Instagram

Where is Aydan from? The Fortnite player was born and raised in North Ridgeville, Ohio, the United States. His real name is Aydan Memphis Conrad. Aydan is the son of Justin (father) and Sydney (mother).

His mother is a moderator and frequent visitor on his Twitch chat, while his father plays video games like him. He was raised alongside his brother, Elvis.

How old is Aydan?

Aydan's age is 23 years as of 2022. He was born on 25 April 1999. His zodiac is Taurus.

How did Aydan get famous?

Aydan Conrad is a famous American eSport gamer best known for his work in Fortnite and Call Of Duty: Warzone. The Twitch streamer started gaming at a tender age. He kicked off his career as a Twitch streamer before venturing into gaming. He used to stream Call Of Duty Matches and Wagers, and he became the most popular streamer on the Amazon-owned gaming platform.

Is Aydan in FaZe? No. He became a member of FaZe Clan briefly, and on 3 August 2018, Conrad joined Ghost Gaming which helped him gain exposure. In addition, he earned extra viewers and nominal growth on his Twitch channel. Ghost Gaming was the first professional team that made him famous. In April 2020, he left the group but on good terms.

In 2018, he got his big break after competing in Epic Games Summer Skirmish Series tournament. He defeated Nickmercs four consecutive times, winning every encounter in Tilted Tower.

The Twitch star has also become famous due to several accomplishments in Fortnite and Call Of Duty. Some include qualifying for the Fortnite World Cup, holding the world record for 60 kill solo quads and becoming one of the top players in the world in the Call of Duty battle royale.

What is Aydan's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the eSport player is worth. However, according to Bio Gossipy, he has an estimated net worth of $200,000.

Who is Aydan's girlfriend?

The eSport player posing for a photo with his girlfriend. Photo: @aydanig

Source: Instagram

The American Twitch streamer is currently dating Danielle Sweets, commonly known as Miss Sweets or Dani, from Illinois, USA. Danielle is a full-time Twitch streamer who plays games like Minecraft, Rust, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Fortnite. The two appear on each other's YouTube channels and Twitch streams.

Conrad and Danielle first met at Chicago airport while Conrad was flying for a tournament. He introduced his girlfriend to the public in 2019 on his YouTube video. He mentioned that they started dating around July 2018.

Where does Aydan live?

The American Twitch streamer resides in Irvine, California, United States.

Fast facts about Ghost Aydan

What is Ghost Aydan's real name? His real name is Aydan Memphis Conrad. Where does Conrad come from? He was born in North Ridgeville, Ohio, the United States. When did Aydan leave Ghost Gaming? He left Ghost Gaming in April 2020. What is Ghost Aydan famous for? He is well known for his risk-taking nature and aggressive playing style. Who is Ghost's girlfriend? He is in a relationship with Danielle Sweets. Does the Twitch streamer have a pet? He has two dogs, namely Bambi and Thumper.

Ghost Aydan is an American eSports gamer whose gaming abilities have made him become one of the top gamers and content creators. He commands a massive fan base across various social media networks.

READ ALSO: Alex Unusual's biography: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Alex Unusual. She is an Instagram model, social media personality and actress from Nigeria. She is renowned for her appearance in the Big Brother Naija TV reality television series.

Alex Unusual's real name is Sandra Asogwa Amuche Alexandra. She was born in Nsukka city, Enugu state, Nigeria. She was raised alongside her three siblings.

Source: Legit.ng