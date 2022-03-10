Robert Sandberg’s biography: Who is Mia Khalifa’s ex-husband?

Robert Sandberg is a professional chef and social media influencer from Sweden. He is also famous as the ex-husband of Lebanese-American internet sensation Mia Khalifa.

Robert Sandberg has worked in famous restaurants since the beginning of his career. He shares his photos on his Instagram account, showcasing his work as a chef. Here is a detailed look at Robert Sandberg’s age, net worth, career, and more.

Robert Sandberg’s biography

He was born on 17 January 1993 in Stockholm, Sweden. He is the son of Hans Johan (father) and Monia (mother). How many siblings does Robert Sandberg have? He has three siblings. Their names are Anna, Jullie and Fredrick.

Robert Sandberg, the chef, was raised alongside his three siblings in Sweden. His nationality is Swedish, and he is of white ethnicity. He is a Christian.

He went to Falkenberg Hotel and Restaurant School in Falkenberg, Sweden, where he acquired his chef skills.

How old is Sandberg?

He is 29 years old as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on the 17 of January each year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is the profession of Mia Khalifa’s ex-husband?

He is a chef by profession and an internet sensation. He has always had a passion for cooking since childhood. He went to Falkenberg Hotel and Restaurant School to acquire more skills, making his dream a reality.

He has worked in Michelin-star restaurants, where he gave his services for a few years. He then moved to Maaemo restaurant in Oslo before moving to Los Angeles. He has also worked as a sous chef at Kong Hans Kaelder.

Moreover, he has enjoyed tremendous success in his profession as a chef. For instance, in 2016, he won the Worldchefs Hans Bueschkens Young Chef Challenge. Currently, he is working in Los Angeles.

He is also an Instagram star. He uses his Instagram account to share his photos and some of the dishes he has done throughout his profession. Presently, he has over one million followers.

What is Robert Sandberg’s net worth?

Mia Khalifa’s ex-husband has accumulated a significant fortune. It is alleged that his net worth is estimated to be $400 000 as of 2021. However, this information is not official.

Marital life

He is the ex-husband of Mia Khalifa. How did Mia meet Robert? The adult film actress met her husband in Copenhagen, Denmark. At that time, Sandberg worked as a chef at Kong Hans Kaelder. Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg started dating afterwards.

The Swedish chef proposed to Mia in March 2019 in Smyth restaurant in Chicago. He proposed to his wife by hiding the ring inside a bowl of fruits.

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg’s marriage

The two walked down the aisle in June 2020. They did a wedding at their home. What happened to Mia Khalifa and her husband? The two parted ways in 2021.

On 21 July 2021, the actress took to Instagram to announce their break-up to her fans. She posted a black and white photo with the following statement;

We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other and that we truly tried…We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for….

The actress concluded by saying that they had no regrets concerning their decision and that they were ready to start their lives separately but will always remain connected.

Body measurements

The Swedish chef is 6 feet tall (183 centimetres), and he weighs 163 lbs (74 kg).

Robert Sandberg is a Swedish chef and media influencer. He began showing interest in cooking from an early age which has given him the opportunity of travelling to different parts of the world. He is also famous as the ex-husband of adult film actress Mia Khalifa.

