Jenesis Sanchez’s biography: who is late Xxxtentacion’s baby mama?

Jenesis Sanchez is an American personality who rose to prominence for being the mother to XXXTentacion's child, Gekyume Onfroy.

A photo of the late Xxxtentacion’s baby mama. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

Jenesis Sanchez hit the headlines after the mother of her late partner, Cleopatra Bernard, confirmed that she was pregnant with the late XXXTentacion's baby. What more is known about XXXTentacion’s baby mama? Find out more details about her personal life here.

Jenesis Sanchez’s profile summary

Full name : Jenesis Sanchez

: Jenesis Sanchez Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 6 March 1998

: 6 March 1998 Age : 24 years (as of 2022)

: 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence : Parkland, Florida

: Parkland, Florida Nationality : American

: American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches : 5’ 4’’

: 5’ 4’’ Height in centimetres : 163

: 163 Weight in pounds : 119

: 119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Boyfriend : XXXTentacion

: XXXTentacion Child : Gekyume Onfroy

: Gekyume Onfroy Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Instagram: @jenesisgiselle

Jenesis Sanchez’s biography

She was born on 6 March 1998 in the United States. She is an American national.

How old is Jenesis?

As of 2022, Jenesis Sanchez's age is 24 years.

What is Jenesis Sanchez's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How did Jenesis Sanchez become famous?

A photo of Gekyume Onfroy's mother posing for a photo. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

She is widely known as Gekyume Onfroy's mother, the son of the late Xxxtentacion, a famous American rapper.

Jenesis came into the headlines after she gave birth to her baby. Jenesis Sanchez's baby was born seven months after XXXTentacion’s death. The American rapper was robbed and shot dead on 18 June 2018 in Southern Florida.

How much is Jenesis Sanchez's net worth?

No official sources state how much XXXTentacion's baby mama is worth. However, her net worth is presumably approximated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Who is Jenesis Sanchez's husband now?

Is Jenesis Sanchez single? Yes, she is not dating anyone at the present. Therefore, she neither has a husband nor a boyfriend. However, she has a child together with the late rapper Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, popularly known as XXXTentacion.

She welcomed her baby on 26 January 2019. Jenesis Sanchez's son is named Gekyume Onfroy. He is 3 years old now.

How did Jenesis Sanchez meet Jahseh?

XXXTentacion and Jenesis first met through a mutual friend who introduced them at a birthday party. The two started dating in January 2018 and later, they moved in together in residence in Parkland, Florida.

How tall is Jenesis Sanchez?

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall which is approximately (163 centimetres) and weighs 119 pounds which is equivalent to (54 kilograms). In addition, her hair colour is black while her eyes are brown.

Social media presence

She is a rising Instagram star. She posted her first photo with her son on 18 July 2019. She uses the account mainly to share photos of herself and her son. Through her fame, she enjoys a huge number of followers on the account. At the time of writing, Jenesis Sanchez’s Instagram account has over 652 thousand followers.

A photo of late Xxxtentacion's partner posing for a photo with a baby. Photo: @jenesisgiselle

Source: Instagram

She is also recently joined TikTok. However, she has not earned much following compared to her Instagram account.

She created her YouTube channel Jenesis Giselle on 20 August 2019. At the time of writing, the channel has over 40.3k subscribers.

Does Jenesis Sanchez have a tattoo?

Yes, she has a tattoo of the late rapper's name, Jahseh on her neck. In an interview, she said she would forever carry on the rapper's legacy and tell her son about his father.

Jenesis Sanchez is an American personality who became an internet sensation for being a mother to Gekyume Onfroy. Gekyume is the child of the late XXXTentacion, the late famous American rapper.

