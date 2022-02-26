Arigameplays’ biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Arigameplays is a Mexican Twitch streamer, TikTok star, and YouTuber. She is known for her live streams on Twitch. Arigameplays mainly uploads videos of her live streams playing the Planet Coaster, Overwatch, and Minecraft. The Mexican social media personality enjoys a substantial following on various social media platforms.

The Mexican social media celebrity in a black blouse and short skirt. Photo: @arigameplays

Source: Instagram

Arigameplays' real name is Abdmari Garza Alonso, and she has a sister who is also an acclaimed YouTuber. Her lip-sync and dance videos on TikTok have contributed to her online fame. She started her YouTube channel in 2014.

Profile summary

Full name: Abdmari Garza Alonso

Abdmari Garza Alonso Popular as: Arigameplays

Arigameplays Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28 February 1998

28 February 1998 Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)

24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico Current residence: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Hispanic

Hispanic Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in Pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Abelardo

Abelardo Father: Adriana

Adriana Siblings : 1

: 1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Juan Sebastian Guarnizo

Juan Sebastian Guarnizo Occupation: Twitch streamer, TikTok star, YouTuber

Twitch streamer, TikTok star, YouTuber Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @arinagames

@arinagames Twitter: @arigameplays

@arigameplays YouTube: Ari Gameplays

Ari Gameplays TikTok: @arigameplays

Arigameplays’ biography

Arigameplays was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Her real name is Abdmari Garza Alonso. She was raised in Mexico together with her sister Ama Blitz, a renowned YouTuber. Her mother's name is Adriana, and her father is Abelardo. The Twitch star was brought up in a Christian family, and her sexuality is straight.

How old is Arigameplays?

Arigameplays’ age is 22 years old as of 2022, and her birth sign is Scorpio.

When is Arigameplays’ birthday?

The Mexican social media influencer celebrates her birthday on 28 February each year as she was born on 28 February 1998.

The Mexican YouTuber and Twitch streamer in a white outfit. Photo: @arigameplays

Source: Instagram

What is Arigameplays’ ethnicity?

She is of Hispanic ethnicity, and her nationality is Mexican.

Career

Arigameplays is a Twitch streamer, TikTok star, and YouTuber. She began her YouTube channel in July 2014. She has earned fame for her playthroughs videos, Let's Play, and tutorials for popular gaming videos such as Planet Coaster, Overwatch, and Minecraft. At the time of writing, her YouTube channel has substantial subscribers of over 3.58 million subscribers.

The Mexican celebrity also has a verified TikTok channel where she posts short dance videos and lip-syncs. At the time of writing, she has more than 18.8 million followers and over 403.9 million likes.

Also, the Mexican Twitch streamer has a massive following of over 9.3 million followers on Instagram, which she earned by uploading short videos and her photos. The Mexican online celebrity is also active on Twitter. She created her Twitter account in July 2014, and she enjoys over 5.4 million followers.

What is Arigameplays’ net worth?

According to Stark Times, the Mexican social media celebrity has a net worth of approximately $3 million, but this information is not official and is under review.

Is Arigameplays married?

Arigameplays started dating the Colombian Twitch star, graphic designer, content creator, and Instagram star named Juan Sebastián Guarnizo in 2015. Afterwards, the couple tied the knot in October 2019.

The Social media celebrity and Twitch streamer. Photo: @arigameplays

Source: Instagram

Body measurements and stats

The Mexican celebrity weighs 127 pounds (58 kgs). Arigameplays' height is 5 feet 7 inches, equivalent to 170 centimetres. Also, she has dark brown eyes and hair colour.

Where does Arigameplays live?

Currently, the Mexican social media personality resides in Barcelona, Spain, together with her spouse Juan Sebastián Guarnizo.

Arigameplays is a social media influencer from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. She has garnered a vast following on social media platforms thanks to her playthroughs, lip syncs, and dance videos. She also streams video games such as Planet Coaster, Overwatch, and Minecraft on Twitch.

Source: Legit.ng