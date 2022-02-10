Sophie Levy's biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Sophie Levy is an American actress. She rose to prominence after her role as Big Sister in the American drama film Real Steel. In addition, the actress has been featured in other movies and television shows such as Free Guy and Stranger Things.

The actress sitting on a pink couch in a ruffled dress.

Source: Instagram

Sophie Levy is also known as the daughter of popular Canadian film director and actor, Shawn Levy. Find out more about her life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Sophie Levy

Sophie Levy Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 17 July 1999

: 17 July 1999 Age : 22 years old (as of February 2022)

: 22 years old (as of February 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Current residence : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Nationality: Canadian-American

Canadian-American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father : Shawn Adam Levy

: Shawn Adam Levy Mother : Serena Levy

: Serena Levy Siblings : 3

: 3 Education: Barnard College of Columbia University

Barnard College of Columbia University Profession: Actress

Sophie Levy's biography

Sophie with her dad Shawn.

Source: Instagram

Sophie Levy was born in Toronto, Canada, to Shawn and Serena Levy. She later moved to New York City, New York, United States of America. She holds both Canadian and American nationalities.

Her father is a popular Canadian actor, film director, and producer widely recognized for his roles in various films and television series.

Big Fat Liar, Cheaper by the Dozen, the Night at the Museum series, Real Steel, Stranger Things, and Free Guy are among his directing credits.

She is not the only child in her family. She was raised alongside her three younger sisters. One of her sisters is called Tess Levy, and she is also an actress.

In April 2021, Sophie graduated from Barnard College of Columbia University.

How old is Sophie Levy?

Sophie Levy's age is 22 years old as of February 2022. She was born in 1999 and celebrates her birthday on 17 July every year. Her birth sign is Cancer.

Career

Sophie was interested and passionate about acting from her childhood. She started her acting career in 2009 when she played the role of a Young Girl in Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.

After her debut in 2009, she landed another role in 2011 in the American drama film Real Steel, in which she played Big Sister. The actress been has featured in other films and television shows since she debuted as an actress. She currently has seven acting credits under her name.

Sophie Levy's movies and TV shows

The actress and her family taking a photo with Ryan Reynolds a the Free Guy premiere.

Source: Instagram

Here is a list of all the movies and TV shows she played a role in.

All Too Well: The Short Film (2021) as Her Friend

(2021) as Her Friend Free Guy (2021) as Big City Dreamer

(2021) as Big City Dreamer Stranger Things (2019) as Annoyed Girl

(2019) as Annoyed Girl Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) as Sophie

(2014) as Sophie The Internship (2013) as Library Teen

(2013) as Library Teen Real Steel (2011) as Big Sister

(2011) as Big Sister Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) as Young Girl

Who did Sophie Levy play in Stranger Things?

Sophie Levy played the role of Annoyed Girl in the 2019 American drama television series Stranger Things.

Sophie Levy is a popular actress who has appeared in various movies and television shows. Her recent performance was in All Too Well: The Short Film, where she played the role of Her Friend.

