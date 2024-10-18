Unlike most countries in the world, Tuvalu is made up of a single street, which is about 12km long.

It shares an amusing similarity with Nigeria and has singular structures based on its space and geography.

Legit.ng highlights eight amazing facts about Tuvalu, which is one of the smallest countries in the world

Tuvalu is a small island nation in Oceania that is made up of nine islands.

It is one of the least visited places in the world, with about 11,500 people.

Aerial view and flag of Tuvalu. Photo: Ashley Cooper, Manuel Augusto Moreno

Source: Getty Images

Despite its size and population, Tuvalu has some unique and fascinating facts that set it apart from other countries.

Here are eight interesting facts about Tuvalu with a surprising similarity to Nigeria:

1. Tuvalu is slowly sinking

Tuvalu's islands are very low-lying, with most land just 4 to 5 meters (13 to 16 feet) above sea level.

According to Britannica, there are no rivers; freshwater comes only from rain catchments and wells.

In November 2022, Tuvalu's Minister of Justice, Simon Kofe, announced that the country was sinking due to rising sea levels. Tuvalu plans to create a virtual version of the country in the metaverse to preserve its history and culture.

2. Only one bank and no ATMs

Tuvalu uses Australian dollars, but the country has only one bank—a joint venture between the government and a private company.

Interestingly, there are no debit or credit cards, and people receive their salaries at the bank in cash. Online banking is non-existent in Tuvalu, and no Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) exist.

3. No Universities

Although education is free and compulsory until age 15, Tuvalu has no universities.

Photo of two Tuvaluan sisters. Photo: Ashley Cooper

Source: Getty Images

Students who want to pursue higher education have to travel to neighboring Fiji.

In addition to the lack of universities, Tuvalu only has one restaurant for the entire country.

4. Open Prison

The country has just one prison. Tuvalu's prison is unique in that it's an open prison.

Only three inmates were present during YouTuber Joe Hattab's visit. They go to work daily and return to their cells at 5 p.m. every evening.

5. The .tv domain is Tuvalu's biggest moneymaker

Tuvalu's most significant source of income is its internet domain name, ".tv," which is popular among streaming platforms like Twitch.

The country earns about 1/12th of its annual gross national income (GNI) from licensing this domain name.

Tuvalu receives around 12 million Australian dollars each year from its domain as it receives percentages from any broadcasting organisation that uses it.

6. Independence on October 1

Like Nigerians, the people of Tuvalu also mark their Independence Day on October 1 every year.

Tuvalu flag. Photo: Manuel Augusto Moreno

Source: Getty Images

Tuvalu became independent on October 1, 1978, and is a constitutional monarchy within the Commonwealth, with the British monarch as the head of state.

Unlike most countries, Tuvalu has no political parties, and the prime minister is selected from legislature members.

7. Limited food and healthcare

Tuvalu's fishing industry and small-scale agriculture cannot produce enough food for the population, so most food is imported.

The country has only one hospital, the Princess Margaret Hospital, located in the capital, Funafuti. Funafuti is also the only island with a regular electricity supply.

8. Government officials get special privileges

In Tuvalu, only government officials are allowed to own cars because of the limited space on the islands.

All government officials, including the Prime Minister, live near the parliament in the capital, Funafuti, and they are all neighbours.

Source: Legit.ng