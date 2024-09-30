On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Nigeria will celebrate its 64th independence day, but exploring a bit of our interesting history, makes the big day even more significant

Key events in Nigeria's history, including the amalgamation of its protectorates in 1914 and the significant contributions of the founding fathers, are spotlighted as part of the celebrations

Legit.ng compiled interesting facts about Nigeria to celebrate the nation's great Independence anniversary

Nigeria Independence Day is celebrated on October 1st of every year.

The 1st of October is a very significant day to all Nigerians; it is the day the nation gained its independence from the British Empire.

President Tinubu has declared Tuesday October 1 public holiday to mark Nigeria 64th Independence Day. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria gained independence from Britain with the late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was the Prime Minister, leading a coalition government of the parliamentary system. Three years later, it became a republic.

Nigeria is blessed with rich culture and history but there are many lessons to be learned from Nigeria’s impact on the African continent and the world at large.

To mark Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day, Legit.ng compiled key interesting facts about Nigeria you need to know:

Nigeria was formed in 1914

Nigeria was formed in 1914 when colonial authorities merged the Northern and Southern Protectorates of Nigeria, to form the amalgamated Protectorate and Colony of Nigeria.

This merger brought together over 400 ethnic groups and tribes into what was then the largest British colony in the world. The name “Nigeria” is also derived from colonial sources.

The Name ‘Nigeria’

The name ‘Nigeria’ was coined by Flora Shaw. She was the wife of Lord Lugard – a British soldier who paved the way for Nigeria’s amalgamation and became the first Governor-General of Nigeria. Flora drew inspiration from the great river Niger and combined the words ‘Niger’ and ‘Area’ to form ‘Nigeria’.

Nigeria gained independence in 1960

Nigeria gained its independence from the British empire (colonial rule) in 1960. It initially adopted a British style of government with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as the first Nigerian head of government (prime minister). The country then had a population of over 45 million people.

Nigerian founding fathers

It took a lot of passion, determination, and selflessness from many great Nigerians to make the independence day a reality in 1960. Here are just a few Nigerians who were instrumental to this cause:

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe – known as ‘Zik’, he was the first elected President of Nigeria after independence.

Obafemi Awolowo – he introduced free education in the Western region of Nigeria and also founded Action Group.

Sir Ahmadu Bello – founded the Northern People’s Party (NPP) in 1951 which later joined forces with Nnamdi Azikiwe’s NCNC party to fight for independence from the British.

Military leaders ruled Nigeria for 29 years

The nations history is not complete without mentioning how the country was ruled by the military for a combined 29 years.

On January 15 1966, a group of young, idealistic, UK-trained army majors overthrew Nigeria's democratic government in a violent military coup — the country’s first.

A succession of increasingly repressive military governments ruled Nigeria for 29 of the next 33 years, until the restoration of democracy in 1999.

Some of the blowback effects of this coup include: the secessionist Biafra movement;

It propelled a group of young military officers onto the national stage and they still wield enormous influence in Nigerian politics;

Corruption — the military decreed that all natural resources be controlled by the state, which has entrenched the do-or-die nature of Nigerian politics;

The army's politicised past means that Nigerians live with the (real or imagined) fear that a coup is a possible outcome of any political crisis.

Nigerian civil war started in 1967

In 1967, following two coups and turmoil that led to about a million Igbos (one of Nigeria’s most-populous ethnic groups primarily from the Eastern region of the country) returning to the south-east of Nigeria, the Republic of Biafra seceded.

The Nigerian government declared war and after 30 months of fighting, Biafra surrendered. On January 15, 1970, the conflict officially ended.

From Independence to Tinubu Square

Among the landmark monuments that commemorate Nigeria's independence is the Independence Square which was built in 1960. Afterwards, it was renamed Tinubu Square in honour of a foremost Lagos aristocrat, Madam Efunroye Tinubu, who died in 1887.

Tinubu Square is an open space landmark located in Broad Street in Lagos state. It was reconstructed in 2007 to its current state.

