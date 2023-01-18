How to pin someone on Snapchat on Android or iPhone: a guide

Snapchat is a free messaging app that allows you to send and receive text messages, pictures and videos. It lets you connect quickly with your loved ones. Have you ever missed a snap from a particular person? If so, it is because your Snapchat is flooded with different conversations with friends. Pinning lets you access important conversations quickly without wasting time searching for them. This article will guide you on how to pin someone on Snapchat.

Photo: unsplash.com, @rubaitulazad (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Not all conversations you have with people are equal. Some will be more important than others, depending on what you talk about, and you will always want to access them more quickly than others anytime you open the app. Knowing how to pin someone on Snapchat ensures you never miss a snap from important people, even if your Snapchat is flooded.

How to pin someone on Snapchat on iPhone

What happens when you pin someone on Snapchat? When you do that, your conversations with them will move to a permanent position at the top of your messages. So any time you open the chat page, you will see the pinned conversations at the top.

If you have an iPhone, you can pin your friend and loved ones because iPhones have the Pin Conversation feature, which enables you to access important snaps quickly. How do you pin someone on Snapchat? Here are easy steps to guide you:

Open your Snapchat and swipe right on the camera screen to open the chat page or friends screen. Find the person you want to put on a permanent position on the chat page. Hold your finger on your friend's profile picture or name to open their profile. A menu will pop up in the top right corner of the profile; tap on it. You will see a few options below the screen; select the option Chat Settings and tap on it. Select Pin Conversation on the pop-up menu. Your friend will be pinned at the top of the screen, and they will always appear at the top of your Chat page.

Sometimes you may feel like the above steps on how to pin people on Snapchat takes more time than you expected. However, you don't need to worry because there is another way to make a conversation with your best friend easy to locate so that you won't miss a snap from them.

Photo: pexels.com, @turnerelmanuel

Source: UGC

Now that you know one way to pin someone on Snapchat, you may also consider doing it in a slightly different way. Here are other easy steps on how to pin conversation on Snapchat.

Go to your Chat screen. Select the chat you want to pin and tap on the chat you want to pin. Select the Chat Settings option. Tap on the Pin Conversation option. Your chat with that person will appear pinned on the top right of the screen.

If you want to be sure that you have followed the steps on how to pin someone on Snap correctly, you need to go back to the chat screen, and you will find them pinned. A pin icon next to a chat with your friend indicates that you have done it correctly.

Snapchat allows you to customize icons, unlike other platforms. You can have any of your preferred emojis other than the default icon. How can you change the pin emoji on Snapchat? Here are a few steps to help you do that:

Open your Snapchat profile on the top left of the screen. Tap on the gear icon in the top right corner. Scroll down to ‘Additional Services’ and tap manage. Select ‘Friend Emojis', and you will access the emoji customization screen. Tap on the emoji you want to appear next to your pinned conversations.

How many people can you pin on Snapchat?

Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyento

Source: UGC

The number of people you can pin is limited to three. If you try to add a fourth person, your app will display a message that says, 'Can't Pin Conversation.' So if you already have three people pinned on your Snapchat, you have to remove one of them to make room for someone else.

Can you unpin someone on Snapchat?

Yes, it is possible to unpin people on the free messaging app. Due to the limited number of friends, you can put in a permanent position in your chats on Snapchat, you have to remove someone to create space for someone else. Unpinning your friend means they will no longer appear at the top list of your chats. How can you make that happen? Here are easy steps on how to unpin someone on Snapchat.

Tap the Chat icon at the bottom of the page. You will see your pinned conversations at the top of the list. Tap and hold the conversation, and you will see a pop-up menu. Select Chat Settings. Tap Unpin Conversation. The conversation or friend will be unpinned and dropped down into the list based on the time of your last chat with them.

Can you pin someone on Snapchat on Android?

Photo: pexels.com, @mikejones

Source: UGC

No, it is not possible to do so on Android. The feature can only be found on iPhones as of now. However, you should not feel bad if you do not have an iPhone because it is likely that the feature will be available sometime in the future.

Can a person see when you pin them on Snapchat?

If you are wondering whether a person is notified when you pin them on Snapchat, then the answer is no. You are the only one who can see the icon, but the other person cannot see it. And if you feel like you want to unpin them so that you can create room for other people, feel free to do so because they cannot get a notification that you unpinned them.

Pinning someone on Snapchat makes it easy to locate important conversations with friends and family. When you pin a person, anytime they send you a message or snap, it will always appear at the top of your chat list. Now that you know the steps on how to pin someone on Snapchat try doing it so that you don't miss important snaps from your favourite person.

READ ALSO: How to get an Opay POS machine: a step-by-step guide for applying

Legit.ng recently published an article about how to get an Opay POS machine. Opay POS payment processors were introduced to the Nigerian market in 2019 and are widely used by merchants and consumers. The processors are convenient and save time compared to other means of payment.

Opay POS machines offer different features that make them convenient for businesses, and they have become one of the most popular payment processes for businesspersons in Nigeria. To get the Opay POS machine, you need to follow a few key steps that you will find in this article.

Source: Legit.ng