The Arewa Solidarity Organization (ASO) has thrown its weight fully behind Ali Modu Sheriff ahead of the APC's national convention

ASO holds the view that the former Borno governor is the best person to lead the ruling party to victory in the 2023 general elections

Moreover, the northern group believes that Sheriff can powerfully withstand the PDP, the APC's number one opponent

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has been projected as the best candidate for the national chairmanship of the All progressives Congress (APC) by the Arewa Solidarity Organization (ASO).

The ASO's spokesman, Abdullahi Risky, in a statement on Tuesday, October 12, noted that the former Borno governor is whom the ruling party needs to get to greater heights, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Arewa group believes Sheriff is the best man for the job (Photo: Senator Ali Modu Sheriff)

Source: Facebook

Risky added that the federal lawmaker has the exposure and experience in party politics for the enhancement of the APC's democratic tenets.

The statement added that the senator is the right man to stand as a force against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Risky noted:

"ASO also believes to support his candidature because of the recent statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari that APC should not be allowed to die after his tenure.

"To this end, ASO resolved to support Sheriff to emerge as the National Chairman because he is about the only one who has what it takes to check the PDP, which is desperate to oust APC from power in 2023.

“His enormous goodwill both within the PDP and other opposition parties will further deplete the size and fortunes of other political parties to the advantage of the APC."

APC national chairman: Party chieftain says Ali Modu Sheriff in good stead to lead ruling party

Meanwhile, a Borno state chieftain of the APC, Mustapha Gambo, had said Sheriff had what it took to give the APC a new lease of life should he become the party's national chairman.

Gambo, who served as an aide to the ex-governor, Ibrahim Shettima, said this in an interview in Abuja on Thursday, September 2.

He said the credentials as a thoroughbred businessman and politician stood him in good stead for the top job.

Source: Legit.ng