The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party have been urged to be fair and all a level playing ground for all members of the party ahead of the 2023 elections

This call was made by Alhaji Kawu Baraje who said the north-central should produce a PDP presidential candidate

Baraje said qualified candidates from the north-central would be sticking to an earlier declaration made by the PDP's National Executive Committee

Abuja, FCT - Following the out of turn of decisions taken by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on zoning for its national chairmanship position, a former chairman of the party, Kawu Baraje, has said that members from the north would vie for the 2023 presidential ticket.

The Nation reports that Bareje in a statement released on Tuesday, October 12, said qualified members of the PDP from the north-central will vie for presidential tickets during the party's primaries.

Baraje said the north-central would follow the earlier declaration made by the National Executive Committee of the party which implies that the zoning of offices would not affect the decision of members to seek elective offices.

History of PDP's elective positions

According to Baraje, the zone desire to produce Nigeria's next president after having produced five national chairmen with the 23-years of PDP's history.

Equity and fairness for qualified presidential candidates from the north-central

The Cable also reports that the former PDP national chairman said the north should be allowed to produce a presidential candidate for the party in the spirit of fairness and equity.

He said they have also noticed that some leaders outside the north-central zone are working effortlessly to push the position of the national chairmanship to the zone so they will lose out.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on the leadership of the PDP to ensure that the party's presidential candidate for the 2023 election emerges from the southeast.

Ikpeazu said that it would only be fair if the PDP allows and encourages members from the region to vie for the 2023 presidential ticket ahead of the general election.

According to the governor, the region has never produced a Nigerian president since its inception.

