Ahead of the 2023 elections, the All Progressive Congress (APC) youths in the northwest said young presidential aspirants will get their support

Abubakar Sadiq Fakai who is the leader of the group, however, said that the youths are not fighting their leaders

The youth leader also said the APC should be focused on presenting a presidential candidate who can win, not zoning

Kaduna - The All Progressive Congress (APC) youths in the northwest have vowed to support any youth that vies for the nation's presidential seat in 2023.

Abubakar Sadiq Fakai, the APC youth leader in the northwest, said this at a news briefing held at the ruling party's zonal office in Kaduna, Daily Trust reported.

APC youths in the northwest have vowed to support any youth that vies for the presidential position in 2023. Photo credit: SADIQ FAKAI Reporters

Source: Facebook

He said women and youths constitute about 70% out of the 40 million APC registered members nationwide.

Fakai equally said youths constituted about 55% of the party executives that emerged from the ward and local government congresses respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, nothing will stop APC youth from supporting any member of their constituent that comes out to vie for any position including the presidency come 2023.

He, however, explained that the APC youths are not challenging their leaders or fighting them and will not do anything against the legal proceedings of the party.

2023 presidency: Merit over zoning

Speaking on the agitation for zoning of the presidential seat, Fakai said the APC constitution recognises the merit and integrity of the aspirant, not where the person comes from.

He advised the ruling party to be concerned about who will get the majority votes of Nigerians to win the election.

His words:

“All we know is that zoning is about understanding among the leaders and the party has no position for zoning which we all know. In 2014, the primary took place based on merit-based on who has all it required to win election.

“I believe it will be the same thing now all we are after as a progressive party is who can deliver, who can win the votes and wins the elections for us."

2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello says youths will decide his fate

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has said Nigerian youths will decide his fate in the 2023 presidential race.

Governor Bello said this during the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement, Yahaya Bello Network Group (YBN), organised for him by some northern youths in Kaduna.

Legit.ng gathered that the Kogi governor also said the rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling APC. Bello, who was represented at the event by his special adviser on youth and student affairs, Ahmed Jubril, said it is a good development that Nigerian youths are now coming on board to identify with youths like them for the exalted position of Nigerian president.

Source: Legit