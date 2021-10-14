Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus has taken a major swipe at the Igbo culture especially when it comes to spending during burials

Using her mum's burial experience, the movie star narrated how people who were never part of their lives made them repeat events that had already been done

Lazarus also pointed out how people who were supposedly mourning over their loss kept demanding food and money

For a lot of people, tradition is sacred and must never be changed, but Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has questioned that school of thought.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star recounted how they kept spending money and giving in to demands at her mum's burial.

Mary Lazarus and late mum Photo credit: @mary_lazarus

Source: Instagram

Planning an Igbo burial is stressful

Mary Lazarus noted that people who were never part of their lives were the ones audacious enough to make demands.

She recounted that after doing service of songs for her late mum in Lagos they had to repeat it in the village as well as other events which lasted four days.

Part of the demand also included feeding people on those days and serving the presiding reverend food before the corpse even got to the church.

The actress also added how they were made to give women and youths food separately and still package money for the reverends.

They had to bury their mum in the village according to tradition and on her mum's side, a fat cow was demanded, and the people who were supposedly mourning demanded food, drinks, and money.

The actress lamented over the unnecessary pressure just to bury a loved one and cited an example of someone who stole a goat just to keep up with demands.

See the post below:

Reactions trail post

biodunstephen:

"I ask again; if.you dont do all these, WHAT WILL HAPPEN??? I really need to understand a culture that sees grief as an opportunity to milk one of its won dry in the name of culture. I am really sorry Mary."

officialsamolatunji1:

"Mary, God will uphold you and your family."

immaculatedache:

"I know this because it is same in my village. My Sugar sorry, na that It is Culture wen dem dey talk dey Vex me pass, But we thank God mama has been laid to rest. Stay Strong."

topetedela:

"Really sorry about this, Mary. It’s so freaking sad. We really need to start confronting and interrogating certain aspects of Nigerian culture that, on closer examination, don’t make sense."

Source: Legit Nigeria