On October 1, UNILAG’s Faculty of Law celebrated 43 alumni who bagged First-Class honours in the 2024 Nigerian Law School Bar Exams

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, representing the Vice-Chancellor, applauded the consistency of UNILAG’s academic culture

While guests urged graduates to be ambassadors of the university, each honoree received a medal and a handshake to mark the proud moment

The Faculty of Law, University of Lagos (UNILAG), has honoured 43 of its graduates who earned First-Class results at the 2024 Nigerian Law School Bar examinations.

UNILAG celebrates 43 first-class law graduates from the 2024 Bar Exams with medals, praise, and calls for integrity. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

The recognition event, held on Wednesday, October 1, at the Faculty Boardroom, brought together the awardees, lecturers, students, alumni, and special guests, including Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, current Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment and Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Representing the Vice-Chancellor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research), Prof. Bola Oboh, praised the Faculty’s record of excellence, describing the performance as proof of UNILAG’s strong academic culture. She urged the new lawyers to uphold integrity and professionalism in their careers.

Dean of Law, Prof. Abiola Sanni (SAN), expressed pride in the graduates, saying their success shows the Faculty’s rigorous academic standards.

Sanni also spoke on recent achievements, including a new partnership with the University of Dundee, UK.

In goodwill messages, Dr. Oduwole advised the honorees to remain committed to ethical practice and service to the nation, while being proud ambassadors of UNILAG.

Each graduate, however, received a special medal to mark their achievement.

The university's alumni president also announced two new projects: a UNILAG Alumni App to connect graduates and a plan for a new hostel. He invited the fresh lawyers to join the alumni and help the university grow.

Pride at UNILAG as 43 graduates with first-class honours are celebrated with medals, goodwill, and alumni announcements. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

