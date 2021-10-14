The All Progressives Congress has been accused plotting to rig the 2023 general election against all other opposition parties

The allegation was made by a lawmaker of the House of Represenatatives on Wednesday, October 13

Honourable Ayo Yusuf said there might be need to use legal action action the leadership of the National Assembly over the matter

A member of the House of Representatives, Ayo Yusuf, on Wednesday, October 13, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress is plotting a rigging process ahead of the 2023 general election.

Yusuf said there are indications that the ruling party may be approached to take a decision on the restriction of political parties to direct primary in the ongoing amendments to the Electoral Act 2010.

Hon. Yusuf said the ruling party is planning to rig the 2023 election.

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker condemned the unanimous decision by the Lower and Upper Chambers of the National Assembly to make direct primary mandatory for members of the political parties seeking election elective officer.

Yusuf said this decision by the National Assembly aims to perfect plans for a rigging process by APC.

Stating that lawmakers especially of the opposition party - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) - were not given the opportunity to debate on the matter, Yusuf said there might be legal action against NASS.

He said:

“I was in the chamber and I was opposed to it but it was not allowed to be debated."

“One, it was not part of the report, it came as an amendment and that day, I told the Speaker that it was wrong; that the Supreme Court had ruled - I can’t remember the case’s details now - that parties should be allowed to decide the modus operandi for the selection of their candidates."

He warned that the leadership of the National Assembly is taking away the right of the parties expected to deliberate on the matter and might be challenged.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 13, endorsed the insertion of electronic transmission of results into the electoral act.

The decision of the Senate followed various collaboration, partnership and advocacies by stakeholders on electoral matters.

From this new development, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is now allowed the right to transit every election result through electronic means.

Also, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, appreciated the leadership of the Senate on the approval of electronic transmission of election results.

Okechukwu said the approval by the Senate will be of great benefit for Nigeria's electoral process.

He also said that this move by the Senate will reduce all forms of electoral violence and thuggery activities by miscreants.

