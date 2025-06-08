Nigerian billionaire and Zeetin Engineering founder Robert Azibaola was seen plastering his mansion himself, sparking online admiration

Nigerian billionaire and founder of Zeetin Engineering, Robert Azibaola, has stirred public admiration after a video of him personally mixing cement and plastering what is believed to be his mansion surfaced online.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, offers a rare glimpse into the working philosophy of a man more often known for boardroom decisions than bricklaying.

Azibaola evokes admiration with act

Dressed in clean, casual attire and wielding a trowel, Azibaola was seen working side by side with his construction crew—a gesture many have interpreted as a powerful symbol of humility and commitment.

While some may have been surprised by the sight, those familiar with his outlook on leadership found it perfectly in line with his hands-on approach to business and development.

“I’m the motivator of my staff. Once I get the vision, I explain it to them, and they carry out the responsibilities,” Azibaola said, explaining the ethos behind his visible involvement in the project.

“They’ve worked with me to the extent they know me now, and they know my standard. Even if I’m not around, they’ll carry out my standard.”

To him, the construction effort transcends architecture. It is a teaching ground, a place for nurturing future innovators.

He envisions the site as more than a home; it’s an informal training hub for students and young professionals.

“This place is a training ground for a lot of people. Secondary and University students. When they come, I should be able to explain to them how some aspects of these things are done so that they’ll be motivated.”

Billionaire calls for rightful valuation of Nigeria

Azibaola also used the occasion to call attention to what he views as a widespread undervaluing of Nigeria’s natural beauty and potential. Contrasting local landscapes with foreign destinations often glamorized by Nigerians, he made a case for internal appreciation.

“There’s nothing in the Bahamas that’s not in Nigeria. In fact, the Bahamas is child’s play to Nigeria,” he said, pointing to the coastlines of Brass and Lagos and the mountainous terrain of the North.

“Write a story about one beautiful stone somewhere in Nigeria, and see if Nigerians will come. They wouldn’t. But write a story about one stone and put it in Washington, they’ll fly from here to Washington to see it.”

Awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the Nigerian Society of Engineers in 2023, Azibaola has long worn many hats—lawyer, engineer, entrepreneur, and now, symbol of grounded leadership.

His recent public act is not just about building walls, but about laying foundations for a different kind of national mindset.

