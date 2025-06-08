Los Angeles erupted into turmoil as protesters clashed with federal agents following a wave of immigration raids, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to restore order

Amid rising tensions, California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the federal actions as "purposefully inflammatory," warning that they would further escalate the situation

With arrests mounting and law enforcement deploying tear gas, the city braces for more unrest as protests continue into the coming days

Los Angeles experienced heightened tensions as US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen to the city in response to ongoing clashes over immigration enforcement raids.

The federal intervention followed a second day of unrest on Saturday, with protesters confronting federal agents.

Trump Deploys 2000 Troops to Los Angeles Amid Migrant Raid Protest. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Clashes intensify in Latino-dominated paramount district

Tear gas was deployed as residents of the Paramount district, a predominantly Latino area, clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier on Saturday.

Law enforcement reported that 118 arrests were made across Los Angeles this week, including 44 on Friday, as part of ongoing ICE operations.

California Governor Gavin Newsom strongly condemned the raids, branding them "cruel". However, Trump later praised the National Guard for a "job well done", reinforcing his stance on federal immigration enforcement.

Trump criticises LA leadership, announces mask ban for protesters

By Sunday morning, the first wave of troops arrived in Los Angeles, stationed outside a detention centre for undocumented migrants. In a Truth Social post, Trump criticised Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass, calling them "incompetent".

He further declared that protesters would no longer be permitted to wear masks.

Newsom, in response, denounced the federal takeover of the National Guard, stating that it was "purposefully inflammatory" and risked escalating tensions.

His office confirmed that Trump invoked a provision allowing him to take direct control of the National Guard, bypassing the usual state protocol.

Defence secretary threatens marine deployment

In a further escalation, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty marines could be mobilised if violence persisted, revealing that troops stationed at Camp Pendleton were on "high alert". Newsom labelled the threat "deranged behaviour".

Despite a relative calm in Paramount late on Saturday, sporadic clashes between law enforcement and protesters continued outside the Home Depot hardware store, where the unrest initially erupted.

Flash bangs and tear gas were frequently used by LA County sheriffs to disperse crowds.

Migrants fear leaving homes amid protests

Local business owners and protesters reported that many migrants remained locked indoors, fearing the ongoing ICE operations.

With Paramount’s population being over 80 percent Hispanic, anxiety spread among undocumented workers and families.

Law enforcement confirms injuries and arrests

In a Sunday statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed that two deputies sustained minor injuries. Several individuals were detained, with at least one arrest reported.

Law enforcement also responded to a fire at a local mall, which was swiftly extinguished. However, fireworks and bottles were thrown, and at least one vehicle was set ablaze.

Federal officials issue warnings

A White House press release stated:

"In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.”

The statement further blamed California's Democratic leaders, claiming they had "abdicated their responsibility", necessitating the deployment of 2,000 National Guardsmen.

Meanwhile, Trump’s border tsar, Tom Homan, visited Los Angeles personally to oversee ICE operations, promising "zero tolerance" for violence or property damage.

On X, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino issued a stern warning to demonstrators:

"You bring chaos, and we'll bring handcuffs. Law and order will prevail."

Newsom urges protesters to stay peaceful

Governor Newsom urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, warning that the federal government "wants a spectacle". In a Friday statement, he criticised the ongoing sweeps:

"Continued chaotic federal sweeps, across California, to meet an arbitrary arrest quota are as reckless as they are cruel."

LA Mayor Karen Bass echoed these concerns, accusing ICE agents of "sowing terror" among local communities.

Advocacy groups also condemned the federal action. Angelica Salas, from the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, told a recent rally:

"Our community is under attack and is being terrorised. These are workers. These are fathers. These are mothers. And this has to stop."

Source: Legit.ng