The director-general of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, on Wednesday, October 13, applauded the National Assembly lawmakers for the insertion of electronic transmission of election results in the country’s electoral law.

Vanguard reports that Okechukwu while speaking to journalists in Abuja, reeled out some of the benefits of electronic transmission of election results.

Osita Okechukwu commended members of the Senate for inserting electronic transmission of election results into the electoral act. Photo: Osita Okechukwu

Benefits of electronic transmission of election results

Okechukwu said this singular act by lawmakers of the National Assembly in collaboration with stakeholders would end some impunity that has continued to demean the nation's process of selecting public officials.

He also said that the electronic transmission of results would bring to an end various forms of electoral banditry at the collation centres and in turn extend Nigeria’s democratic frontiers.

Relationship between Nigeria's executive leaders and the legislature

Also, Guardian reports that the VON DG described the relationship existing between the executive and legislature as cordial.

He also said the president would endorse the electronic transmission of election results into law.

Okechukwu said:

“The insertion of Electronic Transmission of results in our electoral lexicon laws is a fundamental tonic to banish Election Collation Bandits and hence, the extension of our democratic frontiers."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate had earlier endorsed the electronic transmission of election result ahead of 2023 polls.

The Senate's decision is a reversal of its earlier resolution that INEC can transmit elections results electronically with approval.

This followed the resolution of the Red Chamber on a motion titled: Motion for recommittal sponsored by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi.

