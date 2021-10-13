Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair because of her phenomenal height brought about by the weaver syndrome

Guinness World Records has confirmed a 24-year-old Turkish woman as the world's tallest living female.

At only 24, the lady, identified as Rumeysa Gelgi stands at 215.16 centimetres and this was made public through an official statement by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi had earlier bagged the title for the tallest teenager in 2014 when she was just 18. Photo: Guinness World Records.

She has a condition called the weaver syndrome

Guinness World Records website disclosed that Gelgi is tall because of a condition known as Weaver syndrome.

Gelgi's latest achievement is not the first one as she had earlier been confirmed as the world's tallest living teenager in 2014 when she was only 18-years-old.

To achieve her latest record, Guinness World Records re-measured her in 2021 to see if she is still worthy of her previous title.

Considering her phenomenal height owing to her condition, Gelgi usually moves around in a wheelchair.

The 24-year-old record holder, however, can still walk well using a walker but for only short periods of time.

The world's tallest man is also from Turkey

Not only has Gelgi been praised for her record but also for her efforts in using her platforms to sensitise the world about rare medical conditions such as the Weaver syndrome.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," Gelgi said in the statement seen by this writer.

For those still in darkness, the Weaver syndrome is an extremely rare condition that causes accelerated growth amongst other abnormalities including skeletal maturation.

Gelgi's abnormal height may be ''alarming'' but she told Guinness World Records that people have been kind and supportive to her.

Of importance to note is the fact that the world's tallest living man, Sultan Kösen, who stands at 251 centimetres tall is also from Turkey, where Gelgi hails from.

Yao Defen

According to Guinness World Records, that both the tallest living male and female record-holders are from the same country is "a rare occurrence."

The last time the coincidence happened was in 2009, when Bao Xishun, standing at 236.1 centimetres and Yao Defen at 233.3 centimetres from China held the records.

However, Gelgi clearly took over the record from Yao.

Legit.ng understands the tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian from Hunan Province, China, who measured 246.3 cm at the time of her death in February 1982.

