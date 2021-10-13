William Shatner said everybody should go on the trip to space because it is one of the best experiences in the world

With the trip, the actor became the oldest person in space, having squashed a previous record held by aviator Wally Funk, 82

Jeff Bezos was there to check on the actor and three other people who went to space with him moments after landing

Legendary Hollywood actor William Shatner has written his name as the oldest person to ever go to the space.

This is a milestone the celebrated actor achieved after taking off to space onboard the famous Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule.

According to BBC, William, 90, who played the role of Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek movie took off from the Texas desert to the space alongside three other people.

90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner hit space with three other people. Photo: William Shatner.

The oldest person on space

Legit.ng learnt William and three other people used a rocket system developed by Amazon founder Billionaire Jeff Bezos on a trip that lasted about 10 minutes.

Several media outlets reported that the actor and his team landed safely in space.

The interesting bit about the whole trip is that William and those aboard the craft got the chance to experience a short moment of weightlessness as they climbed to a maximum altitude just about 100km.

While speaking to Jeff Bezos moments after landing on earth from the trip, the actor said that everyone in the world needs to experience the trip because it is one of the most interesting ones in the universe.

While in space, William and the three other people were able to see the curvature of the Earth through the capsule's big windows.

Everyone should visit space

William said:

"Everybody in the world needs to do this. It was unbelievable. What you have given me is the most profound experience. I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can retain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

William and everyone who took the trip had earlier been given a couple of days' training although there was nothing big for them to do during the flight other than just enjoying it.

When the capsule carrying the four touched down in the Texan desert, it was quickly surrounded by teams on the ground.

Jeff Bezos himself opened the hatch of the capsule to check if everyone inside was safe and sound. The crew who took the trip later lined up to receive their Blue Origin astronaut pins just moments after a short celebration with family and friends.

