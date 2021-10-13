Singer Davido has faced heavy backlash after a video of him and Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Angel having fun surfaced

A lot of fans think that Davido has made himself too accessible such that someone with a reputation like Angel got to meet him

The reality star has however taken to social media to tell the critics that she still has more things that will make them mad in store

A video of Davido and BBNaija star, Angel chilling together got a lot of the singer's fans angry and he faced heavy backlash.

A lot of people noted that Angel's market has started selling seeing as Davido has made himself accessible to almost everyone.

Angel slams people dragging Davido Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith/@davido

Source: Instagram

Angel reacts

Taking to social media, Angel decided to reply the people who think that she is not worthy to be in Davido's presence.

The reality star advised them to chill ad stop getting mad because she has only just started.

Noting that it would be a long ride, she also urged the critics to buckle up and hold their handkerchiefs for their future tears.

"Y'all need to breathe, I can't possibly be making Y'all mad everyday, it's not a good look for any of you. Dkm. I haven't even started yet? Lmfaooo. Please buckle up and hold your handkerchiefs. It's gonna be a long ride."

See the post below:

Reactions

monalisa_cyprian:

"The hate on dis girl is too much, and she go continue Dey choke una. Periodtt."

westafricanbaby:

"But Davido is not complaining na, did anybody force him to be in the video??"

opeoluwaforbes:

"Lol. This girl right here is gonna be the biggest of this season! This I have seen."

lindasmith11111111:

"We all want to act like this isn't true but it is. He's big, like big big, there should be some sort of inaccessibility to just anyone. A pic is good but a Tiktok video? Nah."

talk2mii:

"How do you hate on David because he’s too accessible? If he decided to be exclusive and picky you guys will abuse him he decides to give his heart and time to everyone he can and you still dey complain."

Source: Legit