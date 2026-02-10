Nollywood actress Doris Ogala stirred fresh reactions online after sharing loved-up photos with a mystery man on Instagram

The post comes amid ongoing controversy linking her to Pastor Chris Okafor, drawing widespread attention.

The trending pictures have sparked curiosity and debate, with fans eager to know more

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has sparked fresh conversations online after unveiling her lover on social media amid her ongoing controversy with Pastor Chris Okafor.

The actress, who has been in the spotlight in recent days over reports linking her to the popular cleric, took to her Instagram page to share loved-up photos with a mystery man.

Doris Ogala finally unveils her lover as Pastor Chris Okafor controversy deepens. Credit: @mma_oglala, @chrisoakaforministries

In one of the pictures, Doris simply captioned the post “Mine,” drawing instant attention from fans and followers.

In another post, the actress referred to the unidentified man as “My crown,” further fueling curiosity about his identity and their relationship.

Doris Ogala and mystery man trend

The photos quickly went viral, with many social media users reacting to the timing of the reveal.

toluwillz said:

"I never see who confuse pass Doris for this internet 😂."

lemonvick said:

"Comot eye from people husband??? MAZI get wife and 2 children."

chiamakhs said:

"Tomorrow now u if Chris post with hin wife, u go set camera Dey cry😂😂😂."

opase1 said:

"No come complain again o just move on like this May amighty God bless your reunion."

elderizunna_0147 said:

"Make una forgive me,na me swear for Doris."

joy_eletana said:

"Doris... is this real or from years ago. People are going to stop taking you seriously."

tokiqueenbeauty said:

"Make it permanent oooo, no more ranting, headache is real😂."

graciouslysandbee said:

"But you leave your crown follow Clown ,now clown don leave you give Crown to another woman. This wahala no too much 😂."

kingsmarine231 said:

"No come online tomorrow come day cry oo cos nobody go pity you."

marquez_ebuka said:

"This is the union you ruined because of your greed. Now you’re on the internet everyday disgracing yourself. Shame on you."

realtor_flourish said:

"Very young and beautiful, nah pastor spoil you with 😮😮."

chiegwuhome said:

"Confusion na water 💦 😂😂."

mariaechia said:

"Thank God you are happy now 👏👏😍."

ann_hearthrob said:

"Thank God... No more tears from now on IJN 🙌🙏🙏."

doublekay_44 said:

"What is the title of this movie? Is it on Netflix or YouTube?"

blessingdaughterofgrace said:

"May God grant all your heart desires to hot and betaryed is so painful one person you love seeing them put you pains are things can't be forgotten I love you and may mama nne muruomumu heal you."

Court restrains VDM, Ogala from mentioning Pastor Okafor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos High Court restrained Verydarkman, Doris Ogala, and one Kelvin Chimaobi Emmanuel from mentioning Pastor Chris Okafor on social media.

Justice M. A. Savage delivered the ruling on Thursday, January 22, at the Ikeja division of the court. The injunction was granted pending the determination of a substantive suit filed by Pastor Okafor.

The court ordered that the defendants must not publish any alleged private materials, including chats, conversations, texts, pictures, images, or videos involving the clergyman.

