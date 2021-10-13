BBNaija star, Angel had a nice time with music superstar Davido in a feel-good short video that's surfaced online

The two stars were vibing to Davido's lastest collaboration with Adekunle Gold and it was a beautiful scene to behold

Fans have reacted to the video of Angel and Davido chilling together as some said the market she advertised in the Big Brother house is selling fast

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Angel Agnes Smith, has shared a short video of herself chilling in a sitting room with music superstar Davido.

Angel and Davido chill together. Credit: @theangeljgsmith

Source: Instagram

The two stars were moving to the sounds of Davido's latest collaboration with Adekunle Gold titled High and it was a lovely scene to behold.

Davido and Angel share the same Lawyer and management company

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija star shared the same lawyer and business manager with Davido.

They both shared the same law firm B.F.A & Co and they have the signature on their social media bios as their inquiry contacts.

Could this new video be the beginning of their business relationship with the new management company?

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Davido and Angel that surfaced online. Some of them said her market is selling fast.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Shugaberry007:

"She said she'll make 90m when she's out,, you thought she was joking! Her market don sell wella."

Alicesamuel64:

"No wonder, whitemoney was right when he said that Angel was advertising her goods in the house, that she is a marketeer."

Pattyjey:

"Another baby mama shaaaa."

Momiwata2:

"When I say she's going far,they think it's a joke don't joke with d powers u don't understand,,angel u going places that ur enemies will be shocked,,ur greatness will kill them all...❤️u angel baby."

Aunty_nasapage:

"This one nah hotel room oo."

Achojamicheal:

"You are the Queen of content angel."

I was drunk when I called myself a loose girl

BBNaija season 6 finalist Angel in a chat with Legit.ng reflected on her time as an ex-housemate in the Big Brother house and life after it.

She said she was drunk when she called herself a loose girl during what looked like a fight with Tega.

She also revealed she is a writer and could have become a celebrity as an author.

Source: Legit.ng