Plans have been concluded for the commissioning of a newly built mosque by the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, scheduled for Saturday, February 14, 2026.

The event will form part of activities marking the cleric’s annual 21-day thanksgiving programme, which began in January and is expected to end on Sunday, February 15.

The cleric said the decision to construct the mosque was not driven by any intention to change his faith.

According to PM News, he explained that the project followed a divine instruction he received several years ago and reflected his long-standing relationship with members of the Islamic faith.

Cleric explains motive behind project

According to Primate Ayodele, his church has over the years welcomed Muslim worshippers, while he has also been invited to speak at Islamic gatherings.

He said these interactions made the decision to build a mosque natural once he was convinced it aligned with God’s direction.

“My decision to build a mosque is not because I want to become a Muslim, but a direct representation of what God told me to do. I have Muslims attending my church, I attend Muslim programmes to preach when I am called upon, and I have several Muslim friends, so following the God-given instruction was not too hard for me.”

He added that the project was also intended to promote peaceful coexistence and understanding among people of different beliefs.

Message of tolerance and handover

Primate Ayodele said constructing a mosque as a Christian leader carried a broader message of religious tolerance beyond Nigeria.

He noted that divisions rooted in religion often fuel conflict and that mutual respect could help build a more harmonious society.

“Beyond being a divine instruction, this is a message of religious tolerance across the globe. If we can resolve the issue of religion in the world, it would definitely be a better place for all of us. I love everyone, regardless of their religion or tribe, and building a mosque further showcases that. God created everyone equally; we should not celebrate things that further divide us.”

On its administration, he said the mosque would be handed over fully to the Islamic community.

“By God’s grace, the mosque will be named after the late mother of President Tinubu, and we will be handing over its operations to the Islamic community without any interference.”

