One of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists, Angel, always mentioned how sugar-coated her dad's mouth is to her fellow housemates while she was in the house

In a new lovely video shared at the finale, Angel's youthful parents, Baron and Titi got eyes rolling when the latter said the sweet mouth is no longer working for her

Nigerians have reacted to the viral video of Angel's beautiful parents with many suggesting that they looked younger than many of the housemates

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye has come and gone with plenty of drama and talking points, but the finale witnessed yet another side attraction.

Angel's youthful parents got fans talking. Credit: @meyagi @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The youthful parents of Angel, Baron, and Titi were present at the finale and fans can't stop talking about them.

Angel's parents look beautiful together and young, they appeared like some of the housemates contesting for Biggie's N90 million.

Angel has always talked about her dad's sugar-coated mouth to her fellow housemates and the couple confirmed it with Titi maintaining that the sweet talks can no longer work for her.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Titi said:

"The sweet mouth is not working for me anymore, your daughter literarily cast you to the whole world."

And Baron insisted that the sweet mouth has always been there.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction

Nigerian internet users have responded to the beautiful video of Angel's parents with many complimenting their youthfulness.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Annashbeladams:

"Awwwww Thanks for Giving us such a smart,bold and a beautiful real hot girl ...I LOVE her Die."

Amyskitchenandtreats:

"Wawu my baby mom and daddy looking fly."

Vashti_owusu:

"Our mum looks so beautiful."

Pretty.oluchi:

"How did you both do it? like u both look younger than most of the housemates."

Joyce_fashion_sty1:

"Please allow me to crush on my Queen parents oooo they are hot."

Angel_defenda:

"Best video of the year... periodttt."

Yoyookunbor:

"Angel papa dey enter my eye."

Lola__dimples:

"Awwww...this is soo cute..Angel looks soo much like her dad."

Pere's Mum prays for fans, calls them his son's new family member

Mother of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere sent a strong appreciative message to his fans for the love and support they've shown her son.

The mother of the reality star referred to the fans as Pere's new family members and showered them with prayers.

She also made it known that her son's exploits at the Big Brother house made her become a social media person.

Source: Legit Nigeria