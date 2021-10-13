Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has proven different times that he knows what is going on apart from politics

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, the governor was seen at an event doing the popular focus dance

Sanwo-Olu tried as much as possible to do the dance correctly as some of the people present hailed him on stage

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, recently had social media users buzzing over his dance steps in a video that has made the rounds on social media.

The governor who had apparently been called to the stage to give a speech at an event and he desperately tried to do the popular focus dance correctly.

With a smile on his face, he turned to different sides as he points his fingers into the air, some people at the event cheered him on while others laughed at the funny display.

Nigerians react

Just as some people at the event found the givernor's dance funny, some Nigerians also laughed at the hilarious display.

Read some of the comments gathered online below:

melcarsson:

"He pointing all the directions they are looting the monies to."

chimdinmaa__:

"Please come down from that stage now!!!"

davidaadeleke:

"Always pointing."

midesmart:

"Wetin be this?"

exquisite_classy:

"This focus is not focusing oo."

anetu_lynda:

"Happiness is free."

odogwu_obi:

"One of the worst I've seen."

0rezimena:

"All this men know what’s up, the Lagos night life is doing impact."

theodora_saminyang:

"He tried o."

