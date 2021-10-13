Gender inclusion will continue to be a debate and a mission to fight for as there are still female professionals grossly under-represented in academia.

Using resources from Nigerian University Commission website, The Cable gathered that out of the 202 universities in Nigeria, only 11 are headed by female vice-chancellors.

The female VCs head only 11 universities in Nigeria. Photo source: The Cable, News Wire

Source: UGC

It should be noted that while the governing councils and state governors appoint VCs in federal and state universities, the proprietor has the appointment power in private higher institutions.

Below are therefore a list of the female VCs and their universities:

1. Professor Lilian Salami - University of Benin

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Salami is the head of UNIBEN. Photo source: TheCable

Source: UGC

2. Professor Florence Obi - University of Calabar

Florence heads the University of Calabar. Photo source: The Cable

Source: UGC

3. Professor Achilike Akah - Imo State University

4. Professor Chinedum Babalola - Chrisland University

Professor Chinedum Babalola is the VC of Chrisland University. Photo source: News Wire

Source: UGC

5. Professor Elisabeta Olarinde - Afe Babalola University

6. Professor Nnenna Oti - Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

7. Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello - Lagos State University (LASU)

8. Kaletapwa G Farauta - Adamawa State University

9. Professor Ibiyinka Fuwape - Michael and Cecilia Ibru University

10. President Margee Ensign - American University of Nigeria, Yola

11. Professor Adenike Kuku - Kings University, Odeomu, Osun

Oti makes history as first FUTO VC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that history was made on Tuesday, April 13, as Professor Nnenna Oti was appointed the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

With the appointment, the don becomes the first female to be elected in the capacity of VC in the prestigious institution.

Oti beat six other contenders to become the 8th substantive vice-chancellor of the 41-year-old university. She is currently the deputy vice-chancellor (academics) of FUTO and was a two-time dean of the post-graduate school.

Student remembers his kind lecturer

In other news, a Nigerian man, Misbau Alamu Lateef, on Wednesday, October 6, shared the appreciation email a student wrote to thank him for his assistance.

He said that the message made him proud and humbled to be a teacher. Lateef added that he met the student when he was supervising a post-UTME exam five years ago.

The student who had applied to study law started panicking when he realised that he had been given the wrong booklet.

In the student’s email to Lateef, he relived how he and the lecturer both ran to the ICT centre under the rain to get the correct answer booklet.

Source: Legit Nigeria