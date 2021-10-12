A grateful student wrote his lecturer on World Teachers Day to appreciate him for how he assisted him five years ago

The student said that the man had to help him under the rain to get the correct booklet when he was sitting for an entrance university examination

Many Nigerians who commented on the man's post thanked him for his selflessness and mentorship

A Nigerian man, Misbau Alamu Lateef, on Wednesday, October 6, shared the appreciation email a student wrote to thank him for his assistance.

He said that the message made him proud and humbled to be a teacher. Lateef added that he met the student when he was supervising a post-UTME exam five years ago.

I want to see you next year

The student who had applied to study law started panicking when he realised that he had been given the wrong booklet.

In the student’s email to Lateef, he relived how he and the lecturer both ran to the ICT centre under the rain to get the correct answer booklet.

The man said that he encouraged him on the exam day by saying:

“I want to see you in my faculty next year.”

Passion for teaching

The lecturer said that up until that message was sent, he never realised that that the prospective student later got admission and he taught him in his 400 level.

Lateef said that though he had on many occasions thought of seeking greenter pasture and leaving his teaching job, thinking about his students always strikes him.

Awoyemi Tobi Doyin said:

"Thank you so much for all your do. You are far to kind and exceptional. God bless you and give us grace to be able to pay back in many ways all your do for us."

Oyewusi Abiodun Focus said:

"Your mentorship is gratifying. Words are not enough to tell about you, sir. You're a teacher and lecturer per-excellence."

Samuel Onowugbeda said:

"Thank you sir for all you do for us and for me especially! The debt owed to you can never be repaid, but God in his infinite mercy will continue to shower you with wits and good success!"

Akinyooye Kazeem said:

"Wow! You superb! Continue your good work. May God continue to lift you higher."

