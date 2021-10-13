A sweet video showing the bonding moment between billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko and his son Munir was spotted online

The billionaire businessman was playing with his son in a hallway and the little boy was heard speaking in his baby voice

Munir's mother Regina Daniels' voice was heard telling her boy to call his father 'daddy' instead of 'baby'

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her family are still having the time of their life abroad.

The actress recently shared a lovely video of her 1-year-old handsome baby boy and his billionaire daddy Ned Nwoko playing in the hallway of the hotel they lodged at.

In the video, Ned was spotted in front of his son who was walking towards him. As Munir takes short steps towards his father, he was heard calling his daddy 'baby' in his toddler voice.

Regina Daniels shares a video of her husband and son. Photos: @regina.daniels

Another video showed the little boy walking side by side with his father. Regina's voice was heard telling Munir to call his father 'daddy' or 'dad'.

Munir tried it once and stopped. Ned later scooped him up and carried him in his hands as they made their way out of their hotel.

Regina Daniels shares beautiful family moments in Israel

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels clocked a new age and she took to social media to celebrate. The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and her husband, Ned Nwoko, went to a special place to mark the occasion.

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her official Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial.

According to her, the calmness, beautiful weather and historical backgrounds of the country as well as River Jordan were some of the things she enjoyed. Regina expressed delight over the fact that it was just her, her husband and their son on the trip.

She also added an adorable video of her husband teasing her with food as they ate.

