Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently slammed controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo

Shade had taken to her page to react to Tonto’s recent display of love to her formerly secret boo on the occasion of his birthday

She advised that Tonto stop seeking validation from others and keep her new relationship away from the public

To that, Tonto told Shade not to put her mouth in every issue that did not concern her because her opinion isn’t needed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, was recently advised by controversial media personality, Shade Ladipo, on the issue of her love life and how she had been showcasing her new beau.

In a post shared on the media girl’s Instagram story, she claimed that Tonto’s recent public display of affection was her seeking validation and it showed that she hadn’t learned from her previous failed relationship.

Shade also added that Tonto should keep her new relationship away from the media.

Tonto Dikeh slams Shade Ladipo for giving her relationship advice. Photos: @tontolet, @shadeladipo.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

See a screenshot of her post below:

Shade Ladipo tells Tonto Dikeh to keep her relationship away from social media. Photo: @shadeladipo

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh blasts Shade Ladipo

However, Tonto did not seem to take kindly to Ladipo’s words. In a now deleted post on Instagram, the mother of one slammed the media personality with her words.

Tonto called out Ladipo on her need to speak on every matter. According to her, the media girl was a motivational speaker who needed to seat somewhere.

The movie star also commented on how Ladipo, a grown woman, was trying to tell another grown woman how to live her life.

The actress advised Ladipo to take several seats because it wasn’t her show and her opinion wasn’t needed.

Swipe to see a screenshot of the deleted post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to Tonto's reply

A number of internet users trooped to the comment section to react to Tonto’s reply to Shade Ladipo. Read what some of them had to say below:

Slimex2:

"It is the last statement for me... If you like me so much, shut the fvck up and pray for me❤️."

Karooline14:

"She is always in every conversation literally."

Nkem__:

"Yasss!!! Tonto is back. ."

Choplifekitchen:

"Once someone started sentence with “I really like” forget it they don’t like you ."

Ladyque_1:

"Motivational quote gone wrong ."

Temi_tayo2:

"Reply that traveled to Harvard. I love this GbasGbosss. When you poke into everyone’s business, this is what you get. Sabinus Elenu Pelebe."

Interesting.

Tonto Dikeh says she misses old self after being attacked by troll

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, seems to have genuinely turned a new leaf going by how she recently handled being trolled on social media.

A faceless individual who claimed to be called Adaobi Ezechukwu had taken to the film star’s page to rain curses on her and her son, King Andre.

In a now-deleted post, Tonto reacted to the trolling. The 36-year-old actress said that when she was still in the world, those were the kind of people she used to trace and beat up with her boys.

Speaking further, the actress said she missed her old self, Poko, but was terrified of waking her up again.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit