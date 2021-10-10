Opposition's Peoples Democratic Party will win the 2023 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom has revealed

The Benue state governor also declared that the opposition party has learnt from his numerous mistakes

Going further the Benue state governor said that members of the party have no issue with the zoning

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday in Makurdi expressed confidence that the PDP was waxing stronger and would win overwhelmingly at the 2023 general elections.

He told newsmen that the PDP was better positioned now and was ready to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

PDP will win 2023 general election, Governor Ortom says. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

“PDP as a party made mistakes in the past and has learnt a lot of lessons from its mistakes and it is fully prepared to take over the leadership of the country from the APC.

“Nobody should deceive you that PDP is polarised. We are working together as a party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We met and agreed that the positions which are currently in the North should go to the South, while those in the South should go to the North.

“This is the resolution of the Zoning Committee and it is graciously accepted at the national level.

“Nobody has begrudged the decision. It is widely accepted by all PDP members,’’ the governor said.

He added that he was yet to decide whether he would be contesting Senatorial election in 2023.

Source: Legit