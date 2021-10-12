President Muhammadu Buhari has been told why investors may not be attracted to invest in Nigeria

A former Nigeria's minister of finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the cost of trade in Nigeria is very high

Okonjo-Iweala said the growing insecurity challenge across various parts of the country is also a factor hindering both local and foreign investments

As the Nigerian government continues to seek ways to improve its economy, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, informed President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria’s trade costs are too high.

Okonjo-Iweala said the national cost of trading and its policies is too high to attract foreign investments.

Okonjo-Iweala told President Buhari to ensure that trade costs are reduced. Photo: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Source: Facebook

Insecurity as a hindrance to foreign and local investment

Speaking virtually on day two of the mid-term ministerial performance review currently ongoing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Okonjo-Iweala said there is a need to improve on Nigeria's security challenges and other industries to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

Vanguard reports that the former minister of Nigeria's economy said it is important for the country to downsize its trade, infrastructural, linage, regulatory, customs and every other cost affecting investments.

She said that the high cost at Nigerian ports have continued to discourage investment as they make it difficult to build supply chain operations across Nigeria.

Nigeria's trade costs so far

Okonjo-Iweala said:

“Nigeria’s trade costs are too high. According to the World Bank-ESCAP trade costs for 2019, trade costs for African countries are on the average equivalent of a 304 per cent tariff and for Nigeria, it’s even slightly higher at 306 per cent."

“These numbers are one and half times higher than trade cost in high-income countries. Such high costs are not conducive to forming regional value chain."

