Lai Mohammed has announced that the country loses a whooping sum of N664 billion naira to medical tourism yearly

The minister while decrying the growing brain drain in the medical industry said the federal government is implementing several interventions to address the issue

One of such initiatives, Mohammed said is the creation of enabling environment for private-sector-driven enterprises across the country

The Nigerian government has said that leaders and citizens of the country spend between $1.2 billion and N1.6 billion (N664 billion at N415 per dollar) on medical tourism annually.

Daily Trust reports that the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure at the guided tour of the Duchess International Hospital in Lagos on Tuesday, May 10.

Lai Mohammed has decried the level of brain drain in Nigeria's medical sector. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed also stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria is determined to stop the continued trend of citizens seeking solutions to their medical challenges outside the shores of the country.

Describing the trend as a drain of Nigeria's foreign reserves, Mohammed said that health interventions and the creation of enabling environment for private-sector-driven enterprises are being put in place.

Medical intervention projects by Nigerian government

According to the minister, one of such interventions is the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) which has invested $22.5 million in two diagnostic centres in Kano and Umuahia ($5.5 million each).

He said the initiative also saw an investment of $11.5 million into the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre in Lagos ($11.5 million).

His words:

"With that, we can conserve our foreign reserves, earn foreign exchange for the country, create jobs, reverse brain drain, become a destination for medical tourists and also ensure affordable and standard healthcare for Nigerians.

“According to available records, Nigerians spend between USD1.2 and USD1.6 billion on medical tourism. That’s a huge drain on our foreign reserves."

Mohammed added that in a bid to retain doctors, Nigeria's healthcare facilities must be equipped to the world standard level and doctors and other healthcare workers must be adequately remunerated.

Source: Legit.ng