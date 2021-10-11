Devaluation is the deliberate downward adjustment of the value of a country's money relative to another currency,

In May, the central bank of Nigeria devalued the naira by 7.6% against the dollar in a move to develop a single currency market

It followed the decision to ban the sale of dollars to Bureau du Change operators but this has failed to stop the Naira to the dollar crises

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to depreciate the naira in order for it to reflect market realities.

According to the Cable, the vice president remarked at President Muhammadu Buhari's second tenure's midterm retreat that the currency rate is artificially low, preventing investors from bringing foreign capital into the country.

Osinbajo noted that for the exchange rate, it is important Naira is reflective of the market reality as that is the only way to improve supply.

The value of Naira is putting extra burden on Nigerians Credit: Mu Na Di

Source: Getty Images

"We are unable to introduce additional dollars into the system because the exchange rate is artificially low." And everyone is aware of how large our reserves may develop. I'm convinced that the CBN's present demand management policy has to be reconsidered, but that's just my opinion.

"Anyway, all of those are concerns that the CBN governor will be able to address fully when he has time."

Osinbajo also stated that the central bank is competing with the government's fiscal side, which comprises ministries, departments, and agencies.

Osinbanjo continues:

"There must be coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.We need to be able to deal with the synergy, the synergy between the monetary authority, the CBN, and the fiscal side. There appears to be rivalry at times, particularly on the budgetary side. When you examine some of the initiatives, you will notice that these are interventions that should be administered by ministries.

Naira continues free-fall at official markets

The rise in oil price, the successful Eurobond, and also the International Monetary fund(IMF) $3.5 billion SDR credit have helped boost Nigeria's reserves

In fact, it is expected Nigeria reserves could hit over 40 billion in the coming months when CBN gets all the money expected

The rise in external reserves will come as a welcome boost for CBN in its fights to keep Naira stable amid pressure from investors and Nigerians for foreign currency

Source: Legit.ng