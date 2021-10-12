Senator Ita Enang's recent comments suggesting Governor Udom Emmanuel is moving to the APC continues to trigger reactions

The PDP in Akwa Ibom state had earlier dismissed the comments of the presidential aide as false and misleading

A political group in the state has described Enang as a comedian, adding that the governor will not leave the PDP

Uyo - A group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, ALIM, has advised presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang to emulate Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel who focuses on governance instead of bipartisan comments and actions.

The group made the comment in reaction to Enang's insinuations that the Akwa Ibom governor will soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The AILM expressed confidence that the Akwa Ibom governor won't leave the PDP. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

The AILM said the presidential aide is viewed as a man who is increasingly becoming an embarrassing contradiction to himself and his party in the state.

Part of the statement read:

“It is regrettable that as Akwa Ibom's latest comedian, Ita Enang goes about his new job with the unseriousness befitting his status.

“Akwa Ibom state is and will always remain a PDP state. PDP is like a religion which the electorates have embraced as their own since 1999. Akwa Ibom people are no fools.

“They know what APC as a party represents. They know and understand the damage and ruins APC has wrecked Nigeria as a country and would rather remain with the PDP.”

The group called on Senator Enang to accept the reality that neither Governor Emmanuel will ever contemplate leaving the umbrella party no matter the carrot dangled.

The statement added:

“As a comedian, he can continue with his comic relief which has made him a laughing stock or grows up and accepts his fate. The choice is his.”

PDP reaction to Enang's statement

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), debunked the allegations of Governor Emmanuel’s planned defection to the APC.

The spokesman of the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP, Borono Bassey, described Enang's claim as false.

Bassey said he was not surprised at the rumours, adding that APC is always struggling to have a performing governor like Emmanuel in order to validate its failure in Akwa Ibom state.

