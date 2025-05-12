Dangote Refinery has reduced its gantry petrol prices again from N835 to N825 per litre, a direct aim at depot owners and importers

The depot owners recently accused the refinery of trying to monopolise the Nigerian fuel market with incessant price cuts

The current price slash has now intensified the price war between the refinery and depot owners

Dangote Refinery has crashed the petrol gantry price to N825 per litre from N835.

The move has intensified competition with private depot owners, who accused the refinery of plotting to monopolise the downstream sector in Nigeria.

Dangote aims at importers with price cuts

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has raised an alarm over what it says is an emerging market control in the downstream petroleum industry.

The marketers warned that control of the Dangote Refinery could disrupt the market if not properly managed.

Experts say the new cuts are a direct aim at the depots as it seeks to tighten control on Nigeria’s petrol supply, where price war determines market dynamics.

According to PetroleumPriceng, as of Saturday, May 10, 2025, Dangote Refinery listed retail prices at N830 per litre, reflecting the new price cuts.

The refinery’s pricing strategy tightens the noose on depot owners and importers who lament the cost of the price slashes.

Analysts say the depot owners and importers are weighed down by FX volatility and high landing costs, which affect their competitiveness.

Crude oil no longer drives market competition

According to them, crude oil prices are no longer the determining factor for driving fuel prices, as local forces, especially competition between the mega refinery and private depot owners, now determine prices.

The refinery reportedly controls over 50% of Nigeria’s fuel market and has consistently embarked on price cuts since February this year.

The facility has yet to officially announce the new price cuts, however, sources say it offers flexible deals to its bulk buyers, who now resell the product at N830 per litre.

Filling stations adjust to new prices

According to reports, several filling stations have adjusted their pump prices to reflect the new cut.

Currently, Menj filling stations now sell Dangote petrol at N837 per litre, MRS at N836 from N880, and Swift at N835.

The new price cuts have reduced the gap by N10 to N15, mounting pressure on competitors.

Experts have said Dangote’s market dominance comes from aggressive pricing and operational efficiency. The refinery continues to expand, further straining smaller industry players

Dangote replies to marketers over monopoly claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has debunked claims by oil marketers that it cannot meet local fuel demand.

The refinery’s officials disclosed that the facility has enough fuel to meet local demands and for export.

Legit.ng reported that Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) said the 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery cannot meet Nigerians' now reduced petrol consumption needs.

