Some APC members have been asked to undergo drug test before they can be elected into party positions

All contestants are to visit the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their test

The government is reportedly doing this to rid the state of illicit substance among government officials

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress scheduled for October 16, all contestants into party executive offices are to go for mandatory drug test.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said yesterday that all contestants are to visit the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by 7:00am, starting from today (Tuesday, October 12) to the day of the closing of the screening exercise for the test.

Ganduje mandates Kano contestants asked to undergo drug test. Photo: Mudathir

Source: Original

Garba, who said the decision was part of government policy to rid Kano of illicit substance, warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test.

He said similar tests were carried out for contestants in the local government elections as well as political appointees including members of the state executive council before offering them portfolio.

Garba said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has mandated the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for the conduct of the tests.

