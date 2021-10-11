14-Year-Old Secondary School Girl Becomes Kano State Governor for 20 Minutes, Many React as Photo Goes Viral
- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state handed over his position to 14-year-old girl Atika Abubakar Yankaba for 20 minutes on September 11, 2021
- The governor handed his position briefly to the teenager as part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl Child
- Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development as many wondered what the girl was able to achieve within 20 minutes
As part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state handed over his position to 14-year-old Atika Abubakar Yankaba for 20 minutes.
Atika, who is a junior secondary school 3 student, assumed office at 12pm and handed back to Governor Ganduje at 12:20pm.
An adorable photo of the teenager was shared on Instagram by @bbcnewspidgin. In the photo, the young girl could be seen smiling as she sat on the governor's seat.
The International Day of the Girl Child is an global observance day declared by the United Nations. It started on October 11, 2012.
Social media reacts
Many Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on it.
@emmanuelparatodo said:
"What then did she achieve with the 20minute governorship."
@abigail_nathaniel commented:
"Don't mind them, they will never support women to have or rule as a governor or president in Nigeria, they are just fooling us."
@chisomottah wrote:
"20 minutes, just to sit down and smile. Executive governor of sit and smile."
@lomton01 said:
"If Buhari tries this stunt."
@osascoyo commented:
"She use the time do better thing?"
Ganduje urges state governors to work in harmony
Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state called on his colleagues across the country to work in harmony.
He urged the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to avoid unnecessary tussles as they serve the purpose for which they were elected.
The Kano governor gave this charge while speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, during an occasion to commemorate Nigeria's 61st Independence anniversary.
According to him, governors are supposed to fight together and not against one another.
