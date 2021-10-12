A smart young man, Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, has married the love of his youth, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi, who he met on WhatsApp in 2016

Adefolarin said even before they became friends, the lady supported his business by reposting his broadcast on a group

Now married, the man appreciated Ifeoluwa for all her love and support, promising to build an empire with her

A young Nigerian man, Adefolarin Daniel Adeboye, on Monday, October 11, took to Facebook to narrate how he met his wife, Janet Ifeoluwa Oyewunmi, in 2016.

The man revealed that it all started when he was starting out to promote his food business on WhatsApp. He sent a broadcast to a group and realized that a few days later, another person reposted the same advert to support him.

How they met

Adefolorin said when he checked the person’s DP, he realized how beautiful the individual was so they got chatting. Soon after, they met and talked.

Their conversation, however, did not spark anything serious as they were not so much into each other. They maintained friendship regardless.

She supported him

Sometimes in the future, the man ran into a financial strait and could not pay for a-N45,000 room apartment. The lady sent Adefolarin a part of the money.

Now married, the man said that he would like to build an empire with his woman as the lady has been with him through his highs and lows.

He said:

“Thank you for your patience, your love, your belief, your support.”

Read his full post below:

Deborah Akinwamide said:

"This is lovely...... Congratulations Folarin."

Raji Taofeekat Adedoyin said:

"Saying I missed you is an understatement."

Man met his wife on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man Abraham Oke spoke to Legit TV’s Damilare Okunola about how he met his wife on Facebook.

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is really his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

Source: Legit.ng