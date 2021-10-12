BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel were the season's favourite couple who shared quite a number of loved-up moments

Fans of the couple recently surprised them with mouth-watering gifts which has got people talking on social media

While some people hope that their relationship will lead to marriage, others congratulated Emmanuel for the strategy of picking the dancer

Emmanuel and Liquorose fans have taken things to another level as they recently surprised their faves with different gifts.

In a video that has made rounds on social media, the reality stars were seen in a room with some of their fans who had come with the gifts.

Liquorose and Emmanuel’s fans surprise them with gifts Photo credit: @gistspill

Gifts and a trip for two

The room was well decorated with rose petals, balloons, and the gifts such as a cake, clothing items and other boxed pieces filled the room.

Liquorose looked through some of the items as she gushed over them in excitement. The 'shippers' also took it up a notch by gifting them N2m each with tickets to Rome.

Reactions

letsfkngetturnt_:

"The only relevant housemates rn are emmarose, wm, maria and pere, the rest are struggling for survival."

royal_updates_:

“Emmanuel no love her he’s just using her in the house bla bla bla” how market now? Shey Emmanuel still Dey use her outside the house like this."

brid.getsluv:

"Waow shippers well done."

priceless._odion:

"God forbid for by force ship."

egougwu11:

"People still being delusional. Zero chemistry."

_n.chi_:

"Emma was smart sticking with Liquor sha. Now he's reaping the fruits of his smartness."

mari.awangari:

"Two favourites. They will be in our faces for long. Most housemates this season fading quick but Emmarose keeps rising."

Whitemoney's mum thanks Emmanuel for being a good friend

A video which trended on social media captured a beautiful moment of appreciation between Whitemoney's mother and Emmanuel.

In the clip which has since made the rounds on social media, the mother of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner thanked one of the top finalist, Emmanuel, for being a good friend to her son during their stay in Biggie's house.

According to her, Emmanuel was the only person in the house who was man enough and refused to be manipulated into turning against Whitemoney like others.

