A video has shown two lovers arriving at their wedding venue in unusual costumes as they surprised many people

The woman wore boxing gloves and overalls and the man did the same thing as they jogged in like athletes

Many Nigerians who saw their clip had different reactions as some said the lovers are ready to fight their marriage challenges together

A video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown the moment a couple who were about to get married arrived at their wedding venue in an uncommon way.

The bride was the first person to come in as she wore a boxer's gloves. Her bridesmaids were behind her as members of her team.

The couple threw punches as if they were ready to fight as they entered the ring. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

They look ready

Like an athlete ready for a fight would do, the lady threw punches with her wedding guests watching.

The husband was also no spoilsport as he jogged into the venue and went up the aisle like a ready sportsman.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 2,000 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iamsexysteel said:

"Epitome of na fight go end am."

okonlagos said:

"Wwaaaoooowwwwww!!! I loooooove this!!!"

iamjessicatse said:

"They are ready to box out anything that will hinder their marriage."

roz_p1472 said:

"This one una box everywhere start marriage life so , we nor one hear say Justice for the groom or bride oh."

ordeenakah said:

"Your marriage will not be a boxing ring IJN."

cornerstone_84 said:

"It symbolizes fighting life's challenges together, fighting anything that will come their way together. Blessed union to them."

gylliananthonette said:

"Make their marriage no be boxing ring sha...."

