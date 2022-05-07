Will They Fight? Massive Reactions as Bride & Groom Enter Wedding Reception With Boxing Gloves in Video
- A video has shown two lovers arriving at their wedding venue in unusual costumes as they surprised many people
- The woman wore boxing gloves and overalls and the man did the same thing as they jogged in like athletes
- Many Nigerians who saw their clip had different reactions as some said the lovers are ready to fight their marriage challenges together
A video shared by Tunde Ednut has shown the moment a couple who were about to get married arrived at their wedding venue in an uncommon way.
The bride was the first person to come in as she wore a boxer's gloves. Her bridesmaids were behind her as members of her team.
They look ready
Like an athlete ready for a fight would do, the lady threw punches with her wedding guests watching.
The husband was also no spoilsport as he jogged into the venue and went up the aisle like a ready sportsman.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 2,000 comments with more than 20,000 likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
iamsexysteel said:
"Epitome of na fight go end am."
okonlagos said:
"Wwaaaoooowwwwww!!! I loooooove this!!!"
iamjessicatse said:
"They are ready to box out anything that will hinder their marriage."
roz_p1472 said:
"This one una box everywhere start marriage life so , we nor one hear say Justice for the groom or bride oh."
ordeenakah said:
"Your marriage will not be a boxing ring IJN."
cornerstone_84 said:
"It symbolizes fighting life's challenges together, fighting anything that will come their way together. Blessed union to them."
gylliananthonette said:
"Make their marriage no be boxing ring sha...."
Source: Legit.ng