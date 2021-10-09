Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney's mother recently appreciated Emmanuel for his friendship with her son in the house

According to him, Emmanuel was the only one who refused to be influenced into turning against Whitemoney

Recall back in the house, the two ex-housemates had maintained a good relationship that seems to be blossoming outside the house

A video currently trending on social media captures a beautiful moment of appreciation between Whitemoney's mother and Emmanuel.

The housemates were friends in the house. Photo credit: Hazel Oyeze Onou (@whitemoney_), Emmanuel (@emmanuelumohjr_)

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney's mother appreciates Emmanuel

In the clip which has since made the rounds on social media, the mother of the 2021 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner thanked the top finalist, Emmanuel for being a good friend to her son during their stay in Biggie's house.

According to her, Emmanuel was the only person in the house who refused to be manipulated into turning against Whitemoney.

In her words:

"He is the only person that refused to be manipulated against you in that one. The love was natural, divine. Even when they come to deceive him, he'll maintain. I like men like you. You were man enough. At a stage, it looked like he was the only one that refused to be manipulated."

Watch video below:

Reactions

Check out how some fans have reacted to the beautiful video:

slay_on_wigs:

"Omo Emmanuel na better person forget."

jenyify2:

"I don't y people are hating on this mature well mannered gentleman Emmanuel like do they forbid good thing in ur family."

blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"They both understands themselves❤️❤️❤️❤️"

heiswalter_:

"Anyone that keeps hating on this guy,can never like anything good. because I don’t understand anymore."

cassey.vegas:

"When God is with you who can stand against you??❤️"

