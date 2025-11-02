Paul Onuachu has hailed Victor Osimhen as the best striker in Turkey after Trabzonspor’s draw with Galatasaray

The Nigerian duo maintain a strong friendship despite being rivals in the Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray reportedly has placed a massive €130 million valuation on Osimhen amid Barcelona interest

Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu has heaped praise on fellow Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, calling him the best striker in Turkey.

The Trabzonspor striker, currently the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer, made the remark after his side’s 0–0 draw against Galatasaray on Saturday.

Onuachu, who rejoined Trabzonspor permanently this summer after a successful loan spell, has been in hot form this season, scoring seven goals in ten league games, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Despite a quiet performance against Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray, the 31-year-old remained upbeat after the match.

When asked by journalists on who he considered the better striker between himself and Osimhen, Onuachu laughed and responded, “Osimhen.”

The compliment reflects the mutual respect and friendship shared between the two Nigerian internationals.

They were seen chatting and sharing smiles alongside former Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana after the final whistle at RAMS Park.

Nigeria’s finest strikers thriving abroad

The warm exchange between Onuachu and Osimhen highlights the rise of Nigerian strikers in Europe’s top leagues.

Both forwards have carved out reputations as lethal finishers, with Osimhen’s athleticism and work rate complementing Onuachu’s towering presence and aerial dominance.

Their success is a source of pride for Nigerian football fans, as the duo continue to make headlines for both their club performances and their friendship off the pitch.

Osimhen is expected to be back for national team action when the World Cup playoffs kick off on November 13, as the Super Eagles continue their bid to qualify for football’s biggest international competition.

Onauchu, on the other hand, will be hoping to get a recall to the national team by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle after a brilliant start to the season in Turkey.

Osimhen’s value soars amid interest from Barcelona

While Onuachu continues to dominate the scoring charts, Osimhen remains the most talked-about name in Turkish football.

The Galatasaray star has been instrumental in keeping the defending champions five points clear at the top of the Super Lig standings.

Reports from beIN SPORTS reveal that Galatasaray have placed an eye-watering €130 million price tag on Osimhen.

The Super Lig champions have made it clear that their prized asset will not leave for anything less, despite growing interest from top European clubs, most notably Barcelona.

With Robert Lewandowski’s time at the Camp Nou nearing an end, Barcelona are reportedly considering Osimhen as his long-term successor.

However, Galatasaray’s management insists that only a record-breaking offer will be enough to tempt them into selling the Nigerian striker.

