Professor Ishaq Akintola, the director and founder of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the viral video of the Madrasah students being severely beaten

Akintola who condemned the actions by the clerics of the school, called out Nigerians, advising them to be careful in their judgment

The MURIC founder further described the punishment as too tough, urging the public to allow the government carry out proper investigation into the matter

Lagos state - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has expressed deep concern over the reactions trailing the flogging of students of Musbaudeen, a Madrasa (Arabic/Quranic) school in a viral video, in Kwara state, Ilorin.

In a statement issued by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, October 11, he urged the public to allow the state government to investigate the matter.

According to him, those condemning the brutal flogging encourage their children to participate in the Big Brother Naija show.

The prominent Islamic group, wants Kwara state government to wade into the the matter, for justice to prevail. Photo credit: Professor Is-Haq Akintola, Kwara State Government

Source: Facebook

The statement read in part:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Arabic schools are the repository of morality and the vault of uprightness. They are the conscience of the Ummah. The offence committed by those students becomes more unacceptable when the actors are students of an Arabic school who are expected to be the epitome of morality and religiosity.”

He continued:

“The abyss of moral decadence into which the Nigerian society has fallen is responsible for most of the woes facing us in this country today. Nigerians now indulge their children. Family values and norms have been thrown to the winds. Parents allow their children to dictate to them. Instead of parents condemning waywardness in their children and punishing them for it, they now condone and collaborate.”

Earlier, the Kwara state government has suspended the head of the school and instituted a probe into the incident, a report by The Nation also indicate.

Court sacks transitional Kwara local government chairmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a high court sitting in Kwara state has sacked the transitional implementation committee chairmen across the 16 local government councils of the state.

The TIC chairmen were appointed by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after he had sacked the elected local government chairmen in the state.

In his judgment, Justice H. A George said the action of Governor AbdulRazaq even as an executive in the state is a complete show of rascality and abuse of power.

Demolished Saraki library was a criminal hideout, says Ilorin West LGA

In another report, a public library in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital named after a former Senate leader, the late Olusola Saraki, was demolished sparking reactions from many Nigerians.

Legit.ng gathered that the library was constructed and named after the late Saraki by Ilorin West local government many years ago.

The building was, however, demolished by the current transition implementation committee of the local government.

Source: Legit.ng